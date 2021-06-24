Summer theater on a scenic lake

After a relatively quiet year last year, the Montana tradition of summer theater on Flathead Lake is back in full swing for 2021.
At the southern end, the Port Polson Players have resumed shows in their historic 1938 log playhouse on the golf course, with a line-up of comedies, dramas and musicals. Farther upshore, things will be relatively normal at the Bigfork Summer Playhouse, which last year was one of the few theaters to have a season — which they pulled off by quarantining their casts.
And throughout the area, the Montana Shakespeare in the Parks tour is back on after a 2020 hiatus.
The Players are presenting a line-up that was originally intended for 2020. This weekend features the last shows of “Dirty Work at the Crossroads,” a comedic melodrama. Next up is “The Pin-Up Girls,” a Montana premiere of a nostalgic show that pays tribute to veterans from World War I through the present, according to PPP’s website. It features an all-Missoula cast during its July 8-July 25 run. “The Last Romance,” is a “tender comedy,” per PPP’s site, that runs Aug. 5-22.
Seating is limited to 75% capacity currently. For more information on Polson’s line-up, head to portpolsonplayers.com or call 406-883-9212. See the listings in this issue for specific times, dates and ticket prices.
***
Bigfork’s season features bright musicals and dramas in its theater in the downtown district.
Bigfork’s website lists some lingering COVID precautions, such as closing every other row, and masks required when people are up and moving around.
Other than that, you’re free to time-warp back with their selection of period pieces.
Through the summer, you can see Broadway hit “Jersey Boys,” the Dolly-famous “9 to 5,” a musical interpretation of “Bonnie and Clyde,” a musical farce “Lucky Stiff,” and a revue, “The Hits of the ’50s, ’60s & ’70s.”
***
Shakespeare in the Parks, after a bye-year, is back for its 49th year. As in past years, they’ve selected two plays that will travel to communities large and small throughout the summer, with a professional cast recruited from around the U.S.
For comedy, look to “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.” For those feeling tragic, try “Cymbeline,” in which the protagonist Innogen is banished by the king and poses as a page in the Roman Army, according to the website of the Shakespeare Birthplace Trust.
The free performances take place in nearly every corner of Montana, so check the listings carefully to see if it’s in your area, or use it as an excuse to hit the road for a scenic (mostly outdoor) theatrical experience.