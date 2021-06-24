Summer theater on a scenic lake

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Bigfork’s season features bright musicals and dramas in its theater in the downtown district.

Bigfork’s website lists some lingering COVID precautions, such as closing every other row, and masks required when people are up and moving around.

Other than that, you’re free to time-warp back with their selection of period pieces.

Through the summer, you can see Broadway hit “Jersey Boys,” the Dolly-famous “9 to 5,” a musical interpretation of “Bonnie and Clyde,” a musical farce “Lucky Stiff,” and a revue, “The Hits of the ’50s, ’60s & ’70s.”

***

Shakespeare in the Parks, after a bye-year, is back for its 49th year. As in past years, they’ve selected two plays that will travel to communities large and small throughout the summer, with a professional cast recruited from around the U.S.

For comedy, look to “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.” For those feeling tragic, try “Cymbeline,” in which the protagonist Innogen is banished by the king and poses as a page in the Roman Army, according to the website of the Shakespeare Birthplace Trust.

The free performances take place in nearly every corner of Montana, so check the listings carefully to see if it’s in your area, or use it as an excuse to hit the road for a scenic (mostly outdoor) theatrical experience.

