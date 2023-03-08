Summit Career Center (SCC) is accepting applications for its spring 2023 career program in Stevensville. Applications will be accepted until March 20 with classes beginning April 3. The center's new Missoula program is also accepting new students; applications are due May 22 with classes beginning June 5.

The center prepares motivated adults who are ready to change their lives with new careers. This free, six-month program helps up-and-coming leaders from the age of 18-55 grow personally and professionally.

SCC's program begins with six weeks of personal skill development, followed by career training in the student's specific field of interest. Coaching and evaluation are provided, along with mentoring from area business leaders and program graduates.

Career fields include medical billing, coding, dental assistant, office administration, bookkeeping, paralegal, construction trades, manufacturing technology, diesel mechanics, IT support specialist and automotive repair technician.

A faith-based nonprofit, SCC is dedicated to serving the area's most vulnerable individuals. It is funded by the Gianforte Family Foundation, private donors and other Montana nonprofit organizations.

Prospective student leaders should visit summitcareercenter.org to apply. For more information, contact Jacqueline Stevens at 406-777-7232.