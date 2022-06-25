Sunday event honors 50 years of Anaconda mill sale

Glen "Hooligan" Smith worked at the Bonner sawmill for his entire 45-year career. He was there in 1972 when the cultural landmark underwent a seismic shift.

“That’s when the rumors started," Smith recalled. "Anaconda’s selling.”

The rumors were true. Sunday, June 26 marks the 50-year anniversary of the Anaconda Company selling the Bonner sawmill to Champion International Corporation.

Stories like Smith’s will be shared at a reception Sunday, hosted by the Bonner Milltown History Center from 1 to 4 p.m. at the KettleHouse Bonner taproom. A “memory booth” will record stories from community members who remember the sale.

“It’s kind of like a memorial service for Anaconda,” said Tony Liane, who worked as a forester on Anaconda and then Champion timberlands throughout the 1970s.

Liane and his contemporaries remember the historic sale as a traumatic period for the Bonner community.

The mill dominated community life from the time the first log ran through the operation on June 6, 1886.

By 1889, it was considered the largest mill between Wisconsin and the West Coast, according to the Bonner Milltown History Center.

The Anaconda Company, run by industrialist Marcus Daly, purchased the mill in 1898, and the company proceeded to prevail over the local community for the next 74 years.

By the 1950s, 75% of Bonner families were employed by the mill.

Local residents like Liane and Smith remember the 1972 sale as one of the most influential events in Bonner history.

“Just thinking about it after 50 years, it (the Anaconda sale) still affects me to this day, how disruptive it was to my world, selfishly, and also to my dad’s,” said Joe Peterson, a former mill worker who now lives in Butte. “He worked in the Lands Department, and I was out in the woods with him a lot. I felt an ownership of the timberlands. Probably shouldn’t have but I did. And I still feel that today.”

“At first, it was kind of devastating,” said Kim Briggeman, who serves as part of the Bonner Milltown History Center. “The tight-knit community kind of unraveled during the Champion years.”

The mill only shut down for a few months as a result of the sale, and the company hired back many of its former employees when it resumed operations. The workforce expanded from 650 people to 1,100. Liane and Smith both found themselves back in Bonner under Champion’s ownership.

“It was like nothing had changed,” said Liane, who stayed in the area for the sense of place he felt in Bonner. “It was the only place I wanted to come back to … this is where I wanted to be."

Dennis Sain started at the mill in 1960, then moved to the timberlands in 1963.

In 1972, he left to work road construction on the interstate between Montana and Idaho. Sain returned for a steady job — and a chance to run a bulldozer in the Champion timberlands. But he still remembers the Anaconda years with fondness.

“Anaconda, I may have cussed them, but they were a damn good company,” said Sain. “It was so easy just to come right back here."

Smith, who remained in Bonner during the shutdown, said he stayed on with Champion to continue working together with many of his former colleagues.

“It was fun to come back,” Smith said. “I had a ball doing it.”

Sain, too, cherished the camaraderie he had with his fellow foresters. “You knew who you worked for and with,” he said.

Liane echoed those sentiments. “We grew up together,” he said.

“It was so much fun working for the company,” he added. “It was hard to accept when Champion finally sold. It was like tearing the family apart.”

Champion sold its timberlands to Plum Creek Corporation and its mill to Oregon-based Stimson Lumber Company in 1993. The mill finally closed in 2008, giving way to an industrial park.

Now the legacy of the storied mill lives on in the numerous businesses that operate out of the historic site, where an estimated 650 people are employed by 20 to 30 individual companies, according to one of the current property owners.

“It’s still doing great for the economy,” said Liane. “But it’s not a company town anymore.”

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.