An honor student at Ronan Middle School has been identified as the girl who lost her life in a one-car rollover early Sunday.

Aliyah McCrea, 14, was a passenger in a crash northeast of Ronan that hospitalized four others from 11 to 16 years of age, all from Ronan and all with non-life threatening injuries.

McCrea was named earlier this month to the eighth-grade honor roll for the second quarter, according to the Valley Press and Char-Koosta News.

Lake County Sheriff Don Bell, who released the identification, said the Montana Highway Patrol is still investigating the crash, which occurred on North Foothills Road northeast of Ronan at 2:15 a.m. Sunday. MHP's preliminary report said speed and alcohol were suspected factors. 

“The Sheriff’s Office sends our condolences to the family of Aliyah,” Bell said in a Facebook post Tuesday morning.

