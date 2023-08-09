Here's some business news in the Missoula area:

Sunday Streets is returning to downtown Missoula on Aug. 20 from noon until 4 p.m. on Higgins Avenue between Fifth Street and the XXXXs.

The area will be closed to vehicle traffic and opened up for people walking, biking, running, skateboarding and dancing.

The event is put on by Missoula In Motion and there will be street curling, arts and crafts, guitar lessons and skateboarding demos. There will also be fitness classes by Headwaters Hot Yoga and live music.

Montana Imaging Center in Missoula introduced the first whole-body health screening MRI service in the area. The company says the new technology gives patients access to the most advanced MRI screening capabilities in the Pacific Northwest.

“This advanced technology helps patients make informed decisions about their well-being, enhancing their overall quality of life,” said Dr. Tim McCue, radiologist in chief at MIC. “As the first whole body MRI screening facility to open in the Pacific Northwest, MIC patients benefit from the latest in MRI technology, setting new standards for precision and accuracy in medical imaging.”

He said regular screening MRI scans can provide early detection of cancerous growths, allowing for prompt intervention and improved outcomes. Additionally, McCue said screening MRIs can assist in the detection of other health issues such as aneurysm, neurological disorders and musculoskeletal abnormalities.

Seven organizations supporting Missoula residents have received grants totaling $385,000 from Minnesota-based Otto Bremer Trust:

Community Food and Agriculture Coalition, Missoula, $65,000: For general operations to increase statewide food access through direct farm-to-individuals systems, and to support beginning farmers and ranchers.

Missoula Community Foundation, Missoula, $50,000: To increase organizational capacity to further enhance community vitality by inspiring community giving and strengthening nonprofits in Missoula.

Missoula Interfaith Collaborative, Missoula, $35,000: For general operations to address housing and employment needs of low-income individuals and families through direct service and leading community partnerships.

Social and Environmental Entrepreneurs, Calabasas, California, $35,000: To provide basic needs and resettlement support to refugees and immigrants in Missoula.

Tamarack Grief Resource Center, Missoula, $70,000: For general operations to provide grief and trauma support, education and counseling for youth and adults across Montana.

Montana Casa/Gal Association, Missoula, $15,000: For general operations to support and increase court-appointed special advocates to serve children in abuse and neglect court cases.

Montana Food Bank Network, Missoula, $115,000: For general operations to support the acquisition and distribution of food for Montana's network of community programs addressing immediate food insecurity.