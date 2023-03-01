If you would have told Toni Hatten when she started her teaching career that she would be named Montana’s Rural Teacher of the Year, she wouldn’t have believed you.

Hatten, who teaches at Sunset School, decided to enroll in college at age 40 to shift her career from a paraeducator in Seeley Lake to a full-time teacher. Now she’s in her 12th year of teaching at Sunset and has been named Rural Teacher of the Year by the Montana Association of County School Superintendents.

“I wanted to show that with my students that it’s OK to be proud of who you are,” Hatten said. “But what I think I do well — I don’t know for sure, I don’t get it right all the time — but what I think I do well is work well with students on a personal level.”

At first, Hatten resisted nominating herself, feeling it was too self-congratulatory. However, she changed her mind after remembering what she teaches her students about being confident in themselves, specifically with eighth-grade student Sera Benton.

“I’ve taught Sera that she should be loud and proud about what her talents are and what her skills are,” Hatten said. “I try to do that with all my students. Specifically, I’ve tried to talk to Sera about just owning what she does well, so I had to put my actions where my mouth is because that is why I put my name out there, because of Sera.”

In return, Benton wrote a letter of support for Hatten’s nomination.

“It’s weird for me to say this in front of her,” Benton said, with tears welling in her eyes. “I mean, she’s always been there for me. She’s always been able to give me her time, show me her smile and I think my world would not be complete without her.”

In her letter, Benton highlighted Hatten’s emphasis on kindness and her enthusiasm to teach students new things: “She has turned me into someone who looks for a challenge, who wants to do more than what is expected, to excel and want to excel.”

Hatten’s ability to meet students where they’re at is especially important in working in such a small school. When she first started at the school she was the lone teacher with only one student and the school was on the verge of closing. Over time, she’s been successful in her goal to grow the student population to the point where additional staff are necessary.

This year, Sunset School is part of the Montana Teacher Residency Demonstration Project through the Office of Public Instruction, which pairs aspiring educators with a rural school for their student-teaching experience. The pilot program aims to alleviate teacher shortages in rural settings and provides participating teacher candidates a stipend, partial tuition support and housing.

“She’s been really supportive with me when I’m struggling or I’m not teaching something the way the students need and I don’t have anything else in my tool bag,” said Allison Bramlet, a student teacher under Hatten through the program. “She just really works with me and helps me figure that out. It’s nice to see that process. You’re not going to get the lesson right every single time.”

Being a teacher at a school as remote as Sunset can bring on challenges with isolation, which was true when Hatten set out in her teaching career. Her first two years were especially difficult and she considered leaving the school. By her fourth year, she couldn’t imagine working anywhere else.

“I think finally getting my feet on the ground and knowing what I was doing (shifted my mindset),” Hatten said. “That definitely was the key and I think feeling really, really supported here, even though I didn’t have colleagues, early on the board was supportive, parents were supportive.”

Missoula County Superintendent Erin Lipkind is also appreciative of Hatten’s leadership at Sunset and recognizes the positive impact she’s had on the school’s community.

“Mrs. Hatten is an exceptional teacher: positive, enthusiastic, matter of fact, nurturing and kind,” Lipkind wrote. “She holds her students to high standards for behavior and academics, while always demonstrating her love and support.”