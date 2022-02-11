Sunshine to stay for Valentine's Day in Missoula

The weather-predicting groundhog may have been phoning in forecasts from a remote location on a beach, given Missoula’s continued freezeless February.

“It’s going to be warm through Monday,” National Weather Service meteorologist Bob Nester said on Friday. “The Bitterroot Valley should be 50 or more Saturday and Sunday. It will be at least in the mid-40s around Missoula.”

That’s above the average for February, although not as much as many might expect. High temperatures around Valentine’s Day typically hit the upper 30s, with nighttime lows in the low to mid-20s. The failure of the past few days to dip below freezing has been out of the ordinary, Nester said.

The weekend sunny skies probably won’t get replaced with snow until a shift in the jet stream overcomes the large area of high pressure on the West Coast that’s warmed western Montana the past several days. By Tuesday or Wednesday, that northwest flow could bring up to an inch of snow.

Next week, however, has a growing chance of widespread snow in both mountains and valleys. That system could arrive between Wednesday and Thursday.

Snowpack in the higher elevations has held steady at 95% to 102% of normal in the Kootenai, Flathead, Bitterroot and Lower Clark Fork basins. The only place west of the Continental Divide lagging is the Upper Clark Fork Basin (88%).

The Missoula area has accumulated 28 inches of snow this winter, right at its normal amount for this time of year. That has been enough to officially end the area’s drought status. And drought status should be lifting for much of northwest Montana and the Idaho Panhandle between February and April. Drought conditions are expected to persist across southwest Montana and central Idaho.

However, central and southwest Montana have not fared as well collecting snow. The Helena, upper Yellowstone and Judith River regions range between 78% and 84% of normal, and don’t expect to get any significant snow before Feb. 20.

“We’re getting into that time of year when those big snows are getting fewer and further between,” Nestor said. “Right now, it doesn’t look promising.”

