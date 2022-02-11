Sunshine to stay for Valentine's Day in Missoula

The weather-predicting groundhog may have been phoning in forecasts from a remote location on a beach, given Missoula’s continued freezeless February.
“It’s going to be warm through Monday,” National Weather Service meteorologist Bob Nester said on Friday. “The Bitterroot Valley should be 50 or more Saturday and Sunday. It will be at least in the mid-40s around Missoula.”
That’s above the average for February, although not as much as many might expect. High temperatures around Valentine’s Day typically hit the upper 30s, with nighttime lows in the low to mid-20s. The failure of the past few days to dip below freezing has been out of the ordinary, Nester said.
The weekend sunny skies probably won’t get replaced with snow until a shift in the jet stream overcomes the large area of high pressure on the West Coast that’s warmed western Montana the past several days. By Tuesday or Wednesday, that northwest flow could bring up to an inch of snow.
Next week, however, has a growing chance of widespread snow in both mountains and valleys. That system could arrive between Wednesday and Thursday.
People are also reading…
Snowpack in the higher elevations has held steady at 95% to 102% of normal in the Kootenai, Flathead, Bitterroot and Lower Clark Fork basins. The only place west of the Continental Divide lagging is the Upper Clark Fork Basin (88%).
The Missoula area has accumulated 28 inches of snow this winter, right at its normal amount for this time of year. That has been enough to officially end the area’s drought status. And drought status should be lifting for much of northwest Montana and the Idaho Panhandle between February and April. Drought conditions are expected to persist across southwest Montana and central Idaho.
However, central and southwest Montana have not fared as well collecting snow. The Helena, upper Yellowstone and Judith River regions range between 78% and 84% of normal, and don’t expect to get any significant snow before Feb. 20.
“We’re getting into that time of year when those big snows are getting fewer and further between,” Nestor said. “Right now, it doesn’t look promising.”
Rob Chaney's most memorable stories of 2021
Every reporter faces the daily challenge of escaping the desk. In looking back at 2021, most of my best stories came on days on the road, out in the woods, or visiting people in their special places.
The one exception is one of the most-read Missoulian stories this year: The Board of Review account of Carl Mock's fatal encounter with a grizzly bear near West Yellowstone. Recreating the scene, and the emotions of a tragic event from an after-action report does credit to the people involved, who shared their memories in hope of saving future wilderness visitors from danger.
Letting Steve Briggs catalog the jumbled pile of treasures and bits of Missoula history stashed in his Alderwood Pawn was like Christmas shopping on Memory Lane. Seeing Ben Allan Smith's photos brought the experience to everyone.
Explaining the challenge of a changing climate gets a lot easier when you have someone who's been at the heart of the research for years living in your hometown. Steve Running authored a major part of the ICPP climate report that won the 2007 Nobel Peace Prize, so it was natural to have him help illuminate the outcomes of global climate debates coming out of COP 26 in Scotland.
Tom Bauer has photographed Montana's famous people and fantastic country for decades, so it was inspiring to travel with him to cover the funeral of Earl Old Person, Blackfoot political and hereditary chief and longest-serving head of state in the world after Queen Elizabeth.
The Rattlesnake Wilderness looms outside my window at the Missoulian, but it took decades for me to finally get deep inside and see the wonders it offers. Getting there also helped frame the challenges Missoulians face as they ponder what to do with aging drinking water reservoirs whose existence mars the character of the wilderness.
Investigation of a fatal grizzly mauling last spring near West Yellowstone didn’t yield many new insights, but did come with a strong warning.
Alderwood Pawn closes for good on New Year’s Eve.
International climate conference has ramifications for Montana.
Old Person’s last wish was to be buried before it got dark. It took so long to recount his accomplishments, his funeral procession nearly hit sundown.
Former Congressman Pat Williams called it “America’s best backyard.”