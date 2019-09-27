Supaman, an award-winning Apsáalooke rapper and fancy dancer raised on the Crow Reservation, didn't have to try hard to keep the attention of a group of students from Washington Middle School on Friday.
Still, Supaman, or Christian Parrish Takes the Gun, used a variety of tactics just to ensure the students were listening to his message while he performed at Sentinel High School's Margaret Johnson Theatre as part of Missoula County Public School's Native American Heritage Week.
Each year, the district's Indian Education Department hosts Native American Heritage week in the fall and organizes a variety of events to celebrate and honor cultural heritage.
"The district is actively committed to developing for all students an understanding of American and Montana Indian people and their histories, as well as fostering respect for their respective cultures," the district said in a press release.
Friday, Supaman invited an estimated 50 students to get out of their seats and join him near the stage, turning an ordinary Friday afternoon into a concert-like experience as he performed his trademark fusion of hip-hop and fancy dance.
Supaman recorded himself as he rapped over traditional native music and hip-hop beats that he mixed from his laptop, and then put the recording on loop while he danced. He spun as the fringe and feather bustles of his fancy dance regalia swirled around him and the students moved to the beat.
His performance displayed a balance between honoring native heritage and values and living in a modern society.
"Somebody say respect," he said, with the students calling back the word, followed by "honor," "kindness" and "love."
For as upbeat as the tempo was, he was quick to change the topic to more serious matters, like racism, alcoholism and poverty. He asked students to return to their seats so he could share his background and explain some of the issues Native Americans face.
He told students that he was raised on the Crow Indian Reservation by alcoholic parents.
"My parents went to party, and they'd leave me and my brother in the house for days at a time without any food in the house," he said. "There was a stash of commodity of peanut butter in the cupboard, and when my cousins came over to play, we wouldn't let them eat it because that was dinner for that night."
He said he was surrounded by drama and chaos.
"Can you repeat that?" he asked the audience.
"Drama and chaos," the students responded, listening as much as when he was rapping.
Supaman told the students that he was placed in foster care until his parents became sober and returned years later to pick him up. By then, he had started calling his foster parents "mom" and "dad" and he didn't want to leave his new home. He went with his biological parents, who relapsed after a three-month period of sobriety until his dad committed suicide and his mom resolved to quit drinking for good, and kept her promise.
He told students the issues of alcoholism, addiction and suicide among native populations are a symptom of generational trauma.
"When we had this colonization there was a devastating impact and it lasted all the way to 2019," he said. "We're still feeling the effects and shock waves of living one way for thousands of years and then being forced to fit into society."
He explained that both native and nonnative students may face the same issues, and told students that they are the only ones who can choose what path they take in life.
Supaman said that a path clear of drugs and alcohol can still be fun, sharing that he stood next to Cardi B and DJ Khalid at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards, where his video and collaboration with Taboo from the Black Eyed Peas called "Stand Up/ Stand N Rock #NoDAPL" won an award for the Best Video with a Social Message.
"No matter where you come from, what you've been through in your life, you can do amazing things," he said. "It's up to you. Nobody can stop you. Not the person standing next to you, not that negative family member, not that hater online. The only person who can stop you is you ... You got a dream, go for it."
Supaman traveled to Missoula to perform for three groups of middle schoolers on Friday as part of the district's celebration of Native American Heritage Week, in addition to a conference.
He said he likes performing, but the subsequent messages he receives from students are his real motivation. He said he often gets messages from students who say that they're going through a hard time or dealing with depression and were inspired by his performance to be a better person.
"You hear those stories afterward where the impact of the music and performance is having an impact and a ripple effect in the lives of these young people," he said.