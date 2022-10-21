'Super-heated': Missoula housing, biz development booms

Missoula County has seen an historic explosion in commercial and residential development since the start of 2021. Much of the housing development has been in the new construction of single-family homes, and there's also been a surge in storage unit projects.

“This has really been the greatest development activity that we’ve tracked since the previous housing boom, which ended in the late 2000s, maybe about 2008,” Tim Worley, a senior planner with the county, told the County Planning Board recently.

For example, a subdivision near the Wye between Missoula and Frenchtown called the Riverside Industrial Major Subdivision got 11 residential lots approved and each lot can have a density of eight dwelling units.

Brady Potts, a member of the planning board, asked why there’s been such an uptick recently.

“I think it’s just demand, I don’t know about market and pricing,” Worley responded. “I think after the crash in 2008 there was just a complete lack of demand for residential product, and I don’t know that I can speak to the economics of that.”

The pandemic brought a huge surge in demand for housing and commercial space.

“What really heated things up is what’s happened since COVID,” he said. “It’s just been something like I’ve never seen. We’ve had entire two- or three-year spans where we never saw a major subdivision post-2008, and then like this summer we saw three major subdivisions in a month.

"So it’s just a completely different dynamic and I think it’s just kind of this super-heated housing situation that we find ourselves in.”

At the beginning of this summer, Worley said, his staff was just “kind of panicking” and “just hanging on” with the influx, but things have stabilized recently.

Interestingly, many developers are reviving subdivisions that were stalled out after the economic crash of 2008.

“As you can imagine, there’s been a significant uptick of filed subdivisions with our current housing boom,” Worley said. “And what we’ve noticed is that developers have filed subdivisions that have essentially been sitting on the shelf for, in many cases, a decade plus. And what we’ve found over the past couple years is nearly three quarters of the lots are from subdivisions that were approved at least a decade ago from the county commissioners."

Many were approved Between 1998 and 2005.

Almost three-quarters of approved subdivisions have access to municipal sewer, he noted.

“So this isn’t random filings of very rural subdivisions, this is mostly happening in the Missoula Valley and in Lolo,” Worley explained.

There have been 324 lots filed since January of 2021, and 235 of those were approved over a decade ago.

“The boom went bust in 2008 and a lot of those lots just sat on the shelf,” he said. “And those subdivisions, we didn’t even know if they would come to fruition but they are definitely coming to fruition now.”

Under state law, the county can’t allow developers to tweak their plans much unless they want to go before the county commissioners for approval again. There’s a law now that means approved subdivisions have a 20-year sunset date, but that law wasn’t in effect when many of these were approved.

“Just talking about the two dimensions of a lot, we were a little worried as (old projects) come online that they might not be the product that’s needed for 2022, but there seems to be demand,” Worley said.

Since January of 2021, the county’s Community and Planning Services staff have reviewed a total of 1,055 land use and zoning compliance permits. The number of permits reviewed through the first three quarters of 2022 is up 5.5% over 2021.

“Looking at these permits by project type, by far our most reviewed project is the single-family home new construction,” explained Nicholas Zanetos, a county planner.

Single-family homes accounted for 34% of those permits. That was followed by accessory structures like shops and garages at 18%, single-family remodels at 16%, new commercial construction at 4% and commercial additions and remodels at 4%.

Dwelling units approved in Missoula County A graph showing the number of dwelling units approved in Missoula County over the last two years.

However, the number of new single-family home construction permits has fallen 26% in 2022 compared to 2021.

“Just anecdotally, this kind of jives with what we’ve been hearing about the cost of labor and materials,” Zanetos said. “Especially when we’re talking about single-family homes, it’s much harder to bear those costs compared to someone getting a commercial loan or a larger multifamily loan, in many cases. That’s the one thing we’ve heard from applicants constantly.”

He said there’s been growth in other areas.

“While it’s not great to be a little bit further behind on the new home construction, we’ve made up for it in other areas,” he said. “Commercial permits – this is an area we’ve seen a lot of growth in. We’re up 45% compared to 2021. That includes new tenants moving into a new space.”

Since the start of 2021, the county has approved 534 dwelling units, of which single-family home construction accounts for 69% and multi-family development projects accounts for 18%. A total of 4.6% were mobile homes not on a permanent foundation. The city’s numbers aren’t included in this data, and they’ll present their numbers soon.

“Even though we are down on the new home construction of single-family homes, we are up 18% in total units approved through three quarters in 2022 versus 2021,” Zanetos said. “That's driven by multi-family development projects that we’ve seen that have helped put a lot of units on the ground or going to put those units on the ground.”

Since 2005, there have been 141 land use and zoning projects approved, with a high of 15 in 2008. Of those, 65% have been for storage units, 35% have been for residential projects and none have been for commercial projects.

“We have a lot of storage units in Missoula County,” Worley said. “That seems to be something we keep seeing high demand for.”

In 2019, there were zero storage units approved through land use and zoning permits. That climbed to 485 in 2020, 788 in 2021 and 933 so far in 2022.