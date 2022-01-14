Superintendents struggle to set meeting with OPI following letter of concern

A meeting between Montana’s eight AA school superintendents and the Office of Public Instruction scheduled for Friday afternoon was postponed.

There was disagreement on where the meeting should be held and limited availability of their schedules during this COVID surge, the superintendents say.

In early December, the superintendents penned a letter to state Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen to express their disappointment with her leadership. In the letter, they cited nine specific issues, including OPI’s high staff turnover rate, unlicensed educators, updated content standards and special education.

“While we would like to find a date, time and location for a future meeting, it makes sense to postpone the meeting until we have a decrease in cases and we can dedicate more time and focus to a meeting with Supt. Arntzen,” Missoula County Public Schools Superintendent Rob Watson wrote in an email to the Missoulian.

Watson was one of the superintendents who signed the letter of concern — the others are Greg Upham (Billings), Godfrey Saunders (Belgrade), Casey Bertram (Bozeman), Tom Moore (Great Falls), Judy Jonart (Butte), Micah Hill (Kalispell) and Rex Weltz (Helena).

Since the OPI received the superintendent’s letter on Dec. 7, Arntzen has made several attempts to meet with the superintendents to discuss their concerns.

Arntzen reportedly texted Upham and Moore, who represent the two largest districts in the state, the same day she received the letter. Upham responded the following day, but Moore did not, according to a timeline of correspondence provided by the OPI.

The following week, Arntzen requested individual meetings with each of the superintendents. A meeting was scheduled with Bertram and his team for mid-January, but Moore did not respond to the request.

A few days after the request for individual meetings, Watson asked to set a meeting with all the superintendents for early January. The following week Arntzen set a meeting for Jan. 6 at the Capitol with Zoom participation offered. Watson could no longer make the date work and asked to reschedule for Jan. 14.

When school resumed after the holiday break, the superintendents agreed to the meeting on Jan. 14, but expressed concerns with meeting at the Capitol.

“Superintendent Arntzen responded that she believes the Capitol is a neutral and transparent meeting area that provides a large enough room to accommodate all the AAs, as well as OPI experts, and that the Capitol also provides Zoom capabilities in case one or more of the AAs cannot travel on the 14th,” wrote the OPI in its timeline of correspondence with the superintendents.

A few days later, the OPI received no response from the superintendents and Arntzen asked for their confirmation regarding the meeting scheduled for Jan. 14. The superintendents responded in an email on Jan. 7 that they were still in disagreement on the meeting venue and asked if Arntzen would reconsider the location and meeting format.

“You have stated that Superintendent Arntzen has requested that this meeting be held at the Capitol. We don’t understand this request. We have many meetings with OPI representatives, either at OPI buildings or at school buildings. It is out of the ordinary to suggest a meeting at the Capitol, when we are focusing on educational business,” wrote the superintendents in an email to OPI on Jan. 7 provided to the Missoulian.

The superintendents expressed that they felt that the venue and meeting format suggested by Arntzen “will not help to resolve the issue,” and said they would agree to meet at an OPI building or offer the use of a school building in Helena, according to the email.

“Reaching a positive outcome for everyone involved is our ultimate goal and we don’t believe the environment of the meeting you have suggested will help us all to accomplish that goal,” the superintendents wrote in the email.

In addition to their request for a change in venue, the superintendents defined their goals for the meeting surrounding the topics of how they can support OPI in terms of licensure, special education and the importance of local school districts in terms of the health of their community.

On Jan. 10, the OPI responded to the superintendents in an email and Arntzen doubled down on the Capitol as the venue for their meeting, “as she is a state-elected official, and transparency and public awareness are key.” She asked again to confirm whether the superintendents would attend the meeting. The superintendents said they would prefer to cancel the meeting, but would meet as a group on Jan. 12 and provide a follow-up response.

The OPI did not receive a response from the superintendents following their group meeting that was scheduled for Jan. 12, according to the OPI.

The following day, Bozeman’s superintendent, Bertram, canceled his individual meeting with Arntzen scheduled for Jan. 19. After not hearing from the group of superintendents, she pitched her original idea of individual Zoom meetings to “accommodate for the new variant that is proving challenging to each of the AAs’ districts.”

“Superintendent Arntzen has not received a response from the AAs,” wrote the OPI in its timeline of correspondence.

MCPS Superintendent Rob Watson confirmed with the Missoulian that the timeline provided by the OPI was accurate. The Missoulian contacted each of the superintendents individually to confirm the timeline, but only received a response from Watson, who copied the other superintendents.

“When we did not receive a collaborative response regarding our requests, we felt it was best to ask to postpone the meeting scheduled for Jan. 14 and continue the discussion to find an appropriate meeting opportunity in the future,” Watson wrote.

The meeting had not been rescheduled as of Friday afternoon.

