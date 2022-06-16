Superior graduate to work as firefighter before attending University of Montana

Recent Superior High School graduate Cassie Green is diving head-first into her love of science by working as a firefighter with the U.S. Forest Service this summer.

Green’s teachers helped foster her interest in science through chemistry, physics, wilderness science classes and many others. She also previously worked for the Forest Service for two periods a day during her senior year.

“It’s just super-cool how everything is just so dependent upon one another and I think it’s really cool just to learn about all your surroundings and how everything works,” Green said. “All of our teachers have done a really great job of preparing us to be great students and learners and always want us to stay curious and I think that definitely prepared me for college."

Throughout high school, Green managed to maintain stellar grades with a rigorous course load full of honors and Advanced Placement classes while also being a three-sport athlete and active in many clubs. She already has 15 college credits — the equivalent of a full semester of classes.

“In my 20 years of education, Cassie has made an indelible impression on me because of her unyielding work ethic, her exceptional sense of responsibility, her steady and calm demeanor, and her deep sense of empathy and community,” said Superior High School counselor Bryon Quinlan.

Through Green’s involvement in multiple extracurricular groups she completed many community service projects including a fundraiser with the science club to build a new shelter for the osprey that nests in the lights above the school’s football field and track. Each year, the nest had to be knocked down to use the lights.

She was also a part of her school’s chapter of Business Professionals of America with specialties in graphic design and coding, National Honors Society, student council and mentorship programs through the school district.

The most rewarding project she worked with was for a bake sale fundraiser to support a family friend following a medical emergency.

Some of the biggest lessons Green learned in high school came from sports, she said, where she learned how to be a selfless leader and how to work together as a team.

Green competed in volleyball, track and basketball each year and earned athletic honors including Academic All State and All Conference selections in all three sports, according to Quinlan.

This fall, Green will attend the University of Montana to study wildlife biology.

Though she won’t be too far from home, Green will miss her teachers and having the opportunity to play multiple sports competitively.

“At this small school it’s so nice to be able to be on a personal level with your teachers and for them to be able to get to know you and your likes and dislikes,” Green said. “It’s just been awesome building those relationships with teachers.”

One piece of advice she has for upcoming seniors is to take time to enjoy being in high school. Looking back, sometimes she feels like she prioritized school over friendships at times.

“You want to have really good memories of high school and build good relationships,” Green said. “High school goes by really fast so just stop being so stressed and uptight about grades and just try your best at everything you do.”

