Superior man gets 8 months in prison for string of Mineral County fires

A Superior man was sentenced on Thursday to eight months behind bars for starting fires in Mineral County between 2013 and 2021.

Jeremy J. Hennick, 52, pleaded guilty in September 2022 to setting timber afire, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office. His time in federal prison will be followed by three years of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay $3,323 in restitution.

U.S. District Judge Dana L. Christensen presided.

Over 40 arson fires broke out on state and federal land in Mineral County between 2013 and 2021. Just in 2021, 22 fires were documented and investigated by authorities, according to the press release.

Hennick was identified as a suspect when his car was seen in the area of some of the blazes.

On Aug. 1, 2021, a fire was reported at about 5 a.m. near the junction of Mullan Road East and Riverbend Road in Mineral County, the press release stated. Wildland fire investigators found the main fire along with three burned items located over 30 feet away. Each burned area was a separate fire, and investigators determined they were human-caused.

"(The fires) had been set using homemade devices, such as cigarette packages stuffed with paper and, occasionally, covered with an accelerant," the press release stated.

Authorities eventually interviewed Hennick. He told them he had been setting fires for four to five years, mainly by lighting trash on fire and throwing it out the window of whatever car he was driving.

U.S. Forest Service law enforcement officers and firefighters responded quickly to the blazes, so damage from each was minimal, the press release stated. Assistant U.S. Attorney Timothy J. Racicot prosecuted the case, which was investigated by the U.S. Forest Service.