Superior man saves two from burning building

A local man is getting hailed a hero after rescuing two people from a burning home just west of Superior on Monday.

AJ Allard was driving on Thompson Creek Road at around 10:20 p.m. on July 25 when he noticed a structure on fire. He called the burn in to the Mineral County Sheriff’s office, who dispatched Superior Fire and EMS.

Allard, who had moved his family to a safe location and was still on scene, told law enforcement he was going into the burning building to see if anyone was there. He found two people in the house and helped move them to safety.

The two in the house were treated for their injuries. Allard also had minor smoke inhalation. The sheriff’s office said in a press release that his rescue effort significantly affected the situation.

“His actions on July 25 saved the life of both occupants,” Mineral County Sheriff Mike Toth said. “Without the bravery and heroism of AJ Allard, the outcome would have been very different that day.”