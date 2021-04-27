Support, complaints offered for sanctioned homeless encampment

Reggie Ortega, a homeless person living at the Temporary Safe Outdoor Space, told a forum on Tuesday that the facility is the only reason he and his wife expect to move into a house soon and get their kids back.
"This program was a godsend that wasn't there," Ortega said. "Me and my wife don't want to be underneath a bridge. We definitely know we don't want to be homeless. I lost my kids because of homelessness, and now we're getting our kids back as soon as we get a house."
The Hope Rescue Mission, United Way of Missoula County and the three Missoula County commissioners held a listening session to hear comments and concerns from the community about possibly extending the operations of the government-sanctioned homeless camp.
By "extending," organizers mean extending the amount of time the facility is open beyond the current public health emergency — not its physical footprint.
The outdoor space is located on private property and staffed by case managers. It's equipped with security, garbage disposal, bathrooms, tents, food and other needs of people experiencing homelessness.
Leaders from the organizations that operate the facility say that because the program has been so successful at moving people into housing and jobs, extending it into summer and beyond might help more people in crisis.
"This is an encampment that will help people move forward," explained Jim Hicks, executive director of the Hope Rescue Mission. "People can leave and come back and their stuff is still there. There are case managers on site. It's a service-rich environment. Those that want to go forward can go forward. But there are lots of questions and lots of challenges."
The facility has supported a total of 53 people since opening in mid-December. Seven residents have transitioned into housing and four have received housing approval. Another six have obtained proper identification, which is one of the main barriers to employment and housing. Another four have become employed and one has been accepted as a student at the University of Montana.
There were more than 70 people on Tuesday's hour-and-a-half conference call.
Several people spoke in support of the facility, saying it keeps homeless people off the streets and moves them toward a path of self-reliance.
Several other residents who say they live in the lower Miller Creek area, near the property, complained about shopping carts from Walmart being left in places they don't belong or near the highway. The property is on private land, a large vacant field adjacent to Highway 93.
Others are concerned that the camp is attracting more homeless people to Missoula by providing amenities, they said.
One woman said she found a homeless person sleeping on her lawn and that county commissioners "need to start feeling sorry for property owners." Another man said nearby business owners regularly have to clean up feces. Another woman complained that it seems the County Commission and other organizations moved ahead with the outdoor space without neighborhood buy-in.
Noah Castle, the owner of the Silver Slipper nearby, said the stories of the seven people who transitioned into housing are heartening, but are perhaps overshadowed by the stories of people sleeping outside.
"I have a feeling we're bringing people here but I don't think they have a place to go," Castle said. "The stories inside are wonderful and the stories outside are not wonderful and there are lots of them."
County commissioner Josh Slotnick said he understood Castle's concerns. He added that homelessness in Missoula is a problem that existed long before the outdoor space and that the program is actually helping to mitigate the problem, not exacerbate it.
"I get that there's a lot of stress involved, and that's a rough and terrible thing," Slotnick said. "But those problems are outside of this facility ... I want to make sure we don't conflate those two."
After one person said "homeless people are coming in droves," Hicks said that the number of homeless people in Missoula County is not going up as fast as some people might think.
"The growth rate is less than 1%," Hicks said, citing a point-in-time survey from earlier this year. "The growth rate in Seattle is 6% or 7%. They're not coming in droves. They've been here. Folks do migrate to different points around the city. But we're sitting at right around 342 (people). That includes Mineral and Ravalli counties. We've not seen the growth rate that's been talked about."
A homeless man who gave his name as Frederick said he is a resident of the facility.
"I injured myself two years ago, and nobody wanted to help me," he said. "Because of this place I was able to find a good job. They give me a helping hand with things I need as far as work clothes and shoes and make sure I'm clean every day. Not everyone's here because of drug addiction or abuse. Not all homeless people sleep out in benches or cause a public disturbance."
Alcohol isn't allowed at the outdoor space and the residents there are trying to move forward, Frederick said.
"Everyone needs help when you're trying to move forward," he said. "I want to thank (outreach coordinator April Seat) and places like this. For those who think negatively of it, you need to place yourselves in our shoes. At some point in your life you need help, and places like this is where we get help. You guys are quick to say 'homeless do this or that' but at one point everybody needs help. People like me are trying to do better."
After another person complained about the facility bringing more homeless people to the neighborhood, county commissioner Slotnick responded that he understands and commiserates with those concerns.
"If we did not do this, more people would be living in our midst in ways that everyone objects to," he said. "If it were not for the (Temporary Safe Outdoor Space), upwards of 30 more people would be living in neighborhoods. If it was easy it would have been done, and if it was possible to be perfect it would have been done. We're proceeding imperfectly with our effort and absolutely hearing what you have to say."
Slotnick also noted that the organizers of the outdoor space can't "go upstream" and solve the nationwide shortage of mental health care and affordable housing that have contributed to the number of people without shelter in Missoula, adding that elected officials at all levels need to be held accountable to address those problems.
Susan Hay Patrick, executive director of United Way of Missoula County, said there was never any commitment to end the program on March 31. She said the Johnson Street Community Shelter, an entirely separate facility, was scheduled to close at that time but was extended for one month.
The Temporary Safe Outdoor Space was created because social distancing during the pandemic had meant less space at homeless shelters, Hay Patrick said. It was meant to be a legal, safe option for people living in places like the illegal Reserve Street bridge encampment.
"The (Temporary Safe Outdoor Space) has resulted in better outcomes for people," she said.
Brandon Brown, a worker at the facility, said he was once homeless and addicted to drugs and he's witnessed people find sobriety in the program.
"Since I've been here, I've seen miraculous things," Brown said. "I also live on this side of town and I understand the concerns of businesses and stuff, but those have nothing to do with this site."
Allison Franz, communications coordinator for Missoula County, said that organizers have started reaching out to area businesses and homeowners about possibly extending the current site. It operates on a combination of federal CARES Act funding, emergency support grants and private donations.
"If organizers decide to pursue an extension, it would follow the standard regulatory process required of any other non-emergency project," Franz said in a news release.