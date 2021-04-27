Support, complaints offered for sanctioned homeless encampment

"The growth rate is less than 1%," Hicks said, citing a point-in-time survey from earlier this year. "The growth rate in Seattle is 6% or 7%. They're not coming in droves. They've been here. Folks do migrate to different points around the city. But we're sitting at right around 342 (people). That includes Mineral and Ravalli counties. We've not seen the growth rate that's been talked about."

A homeless man who gave his name as Frederick said he is a resident of the facility.

"I injured myself two years ago, and nobody wanted to help me," he said. "Because of this place I was able to find a good job. They give me a helping hand with things I need as far as work clothes and shoes and make sure I'm clean every day. Not everyone's here because of drug addiction or abuse. Not all homeless people sleep out in benches or cause a public disturbance."

Alcohol isn't allowed at the outdoor space and the residents there are trying to move forward, Frederick said.