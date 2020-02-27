Supporters, opponents of proposed gas tax speak out

Dirk Cooper, the vice president of Hi-Noon Petroleum and president of the Montana Petroleum Marketers and Convenience Store Association, said small station operators next to the Missoula County line will lose business to competitors over the county line who can charge less for gas. He said many people will “drive 10 miles to save a penny on gas”, and that means they’ll buy fewer snacks and other products from the gas stations they’re avoiding.

“That creates a very anti-competitive environment for anybody who is close to the county line and an advantage for their competitor,” he said. “Don’t fool yourself, people driving up from the Bitterroot will stop for gas before they get into Missoula County, so I think the volume of fuel that will be sold in Missoula will probably decline based on that.”

He said his association has supported statewide gas taxes because they know roads need maintenance and property taxes are already a burden.

Earl Allen, a resident of Turah east of Missoula, said he feels like the wishes of city voters are being foisted upon county voters.