Rob Watson often says he believes in the power of education to change people's lives.
“My personal philosophy about education, especially public education, is to help people change their lives if they need to or if they want to,” Watson said recently.
Watson, the new superintendent of Missoula County Public Schools, repeats some iteration of this statement so often that those who know him well can repeat it near verbatim.
“He values education so much and he’ll say that over and over again,” said Katie Daughenbaugh, a parent of students in the Bozeman school district, where Watson previously served as superintendent.
Watson, who holds a doctorate in educational leadership and was named 2019 superintendent of the year by the Montana Association of School Superintendents, said his philosophy on education is largely a result of his own experiences. Watson said he would not have the same life without the education he and his parents received.
“What I learned from my parents is had they not been given an opportunity in education, they would have never succeeded, especially my mom,” he said.
Watson’s mother was born to immigrants, his grandfather being from the Philippines and his grandmother from Mexico. They spoke very little English and were unable to read or write. Watson said had it not been for a one-room schoolhouse his mom attended, she wouldn’t have learned how to read or write.
“That really inspired her to continue education and become a teacher and that’s what really pushed me because I saw how much education really changed her life and how it changed my life,” he said.
A Montana native, Watson began his career in education as a math and science teacher in Anchorage, Alaska.
“In the front lobby of the high school, they had this display board of the word 'hello' in 45 languages and that was to represent all the different ethnicities in the school,” Watson said. “I appreciated that.”
Watson went on to serve in administrative leadership roles but those around him say he’s still an educator first, bent on ensuring the needs of all students are met.
“Rob is extremely passionate about every student having an opportunity to succeed," said Steve Johnson, deputy superintendent of Bozeman Public Schools. "He really tries hard to meet the needs of the struggling students but he doesn't do that at the cost of those that are at the top."
Throughout his time as the superintendent of Bozeman Public Schools, Watson headed several initiatives to make sure students were meeting academic benchmarks, and that teachers were catching students who were falling behind.
Early in Watson’s time as superintendent of the district, he worked with the board and community to create a strategic plan with various goals informed by student data.
“He’s really good at looking at data and information and analyzing what the needs are,” Johnson said.
The district started giving a pre-reading assessment to students in the first three weeks of kindergarten, with the goal of making sure all students started on the same page before third grade, when reading scores serve as an initial benchmark for student success.
“What happens in third grade is kids go from building all these skills to learn how to read and then they use those reading skills to actually learn,” Watson said.
Watson said statistics show that students start falling behind when they don’t have the necessary reading skills to access subjects like science and social studies.
“You start losing credits, you start falling behind and then you drop out,” he said.
The assessment is part of the broader college and career readiness framework that Watson worked with the school board and community members to develop.
The framework also works to improve students' math proficiency, with the goal of getting all students to take algebra II in high school because the course is seen as a predictor for success in college.
Watson said the district wanted to make sure students who completed their three years of math required for high school graduation weren’t “sitting out” on math during their senior year.
“What was happening was they were sitting out their senior year, they were going to college and they’d take math their freshman year or sophomore year of college and by the time they got back into math, they’d forgotten all of it,” Watson said.
To combat the learning loss, the district started offering a college algebra dual credit class to seniors, not only eliminating the gap year, but also getting the math requirement out of the way for college-bound students.
Even as his time in Bozeman neared its end last month, Watson continued to look for ways to engage students. Less than a month before moving to Missoula, he headed Bozeman Public Schools' “Read 100” campaign that challenges all kindergartners, first-graders and second-graders to read 100 books over the summer with the goal of decreasing summer learning loss for students, especially those from low-income families.
The timing of the “Read 100” launch was perhaps the perfect send-off for Watson, who spearheaded the district’s overhaul of student reading assessments and has been known for his dedication to ensuring that no students fall through the cracks.
As the new MCPS superintendent taking the place of Mark Thane, who retired from the position on June 30, Watson said he’s looking forward to thinking of the district’s next strategic plan.
“I’ll be asking questions like ‘What’s working? What are some successes? How can we get better?’ and really not trying to pin something on any one person but sort of looking at the data overall and trying to find some themes within the data,” Watson said.
Watson isn’t a stranger to Missoula County Public Schools. He previously served the district as principal at Rattlesnake Middle School from 2001 to 2005, and then as the principal of Sentinel High School from 2005 to 2009.
Watson said he's excited to be a part of the community again. He officially started in his new role as superintendent of MCPS on July 1. He will review his entry plan and hear feedback from the school board in the next meeting on Tuesday, July 9.
Rachel Marker, a curriculum specialist and teacher for Bozeman Public Schools, said Watson has always been known as a great listener when it comes to receiving feedback.
“He really values the input of all stakeholders in his decision-making,” Marker said. “He’s supportive, approachable and inclusive, and welcoming of all walks of life. Missoula should feel very lucky. We’re sad to see him go.”