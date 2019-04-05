The question of whether a man's failure to appear for a routine court appearance was enough to override his constitutional right to a jury trial took center stage Friday at the University of Montana.
The Montana Supreme Court heard arguments on Friday at the Dennison Theatre in the case of Thomas Salsgiver, a man convicted in Kalispell Municipal Court of domestic assault charge in a bench trial, which would have been a jury trial except for the absence in question.
When Salsgiver didn't show up for an omnibus hearing, typically a brief conference between attorneys to hammer out some details of the case going forward, the municipal court judge took that to mean Salsgiver was waiving his constitution right to a jury trial; the judge had, in fact, said that would be the case if he missed the hearing.
Salsgiver was convicted of the partner family member assault at hand, but his public defender appealed the waived jury trial ruling to the District Court, where a judge there agreed with the Municipal Court judge. Salsgiver appealed that decision to the state Supreme Court.
Salsgiver's public defender, Ryan Peabody, argued Friday that the threshold for waiving the jury trial should be a clear and unambiguous act by the defendant, not a passive decision made by not attending the hearing.
Exacerbating the case is the fact that Kalispell Municipal Court is not a court of record, meaning nothing is recorded for later review in case someone appeals the case.
"I don't think that being able to order someone present in court violates their right to a jury trial," Peabody said. "What violates somebody's right to a jury trial is ordering them to be present, conditioning them that fundamental right to a jury trial (relies) on their appearance in court, and then finding on no record that somebody waives that fundamental right."
Assistant Attorney General Brad Fjeldheim argued Friday that Salsgiver's simple failure to appear at the hearing should automatically waive the jury trial.
The question highlights the difference between the Montana and U.S. constitutions. Put simply, the Attorney General's Office's argument is supported by the state Constitution while Salsgiver's attorney leans on the language of the U.S. Constitution, which contains no clause eliminating a jury trial from the case if a defendant misses their court hearing.
The fine print of waiving a jury trial in Montana says the defendant must "knowingly, intelligently and voluntarily" do so in order for the waiver to be legitimate. Montana state code also says a defendant can, in misdemeanor cases such as this one, be absent from court hearings as long as their attorney is present, except when a judge orders the defendant's presence.
"It was unequivocal, 'your personal presence was required,'" Fjeldheim said.
After each side made their case over the course of an hour and a half, justices said they would weigh the arguments and issue a ruling later.
While some of the legalese seemed to soar over the heads of a few Meadow Hill eighth-grade students in attendance — one seen with her hands over her low-hanging head while suffering from what appeared to be devastating boredom — others were loaded with questions for the justices after the hearing. How many cases do you hear a year? Why didn't we hear about Salsgiver's assault case? Justices Laurie McKinnon and Jim Shea were on hand for answers.
"I was really impressed," Shea said afterward. "I always wonder if they're going to pick up on some of the nuances."
Holding a hearing in an auditorium space is an opportunity, he added, to put a different career path within the view of kids who may be more likely to see lawmakers or the governor in the news than a judge or a lawyer.
"I think they have this, at least I did when I was that age, perception of what court was like just from watching TV," Shea said. "It's something they can see as to how the process works."