Supreme Court reverses Missoula court ruling, orders woman be acquitted of obstruction charge

The Montana Supreme Court sided with a Missoula woman who accused the city of wrongly charging her of obstructing a police officer, ordering that she be acquitted of the charge.

In a 4-3 decision, the high court's majority ruled that a Missoula police officer's brief encounter with the woman was too vague for her to realize she might be at risk of breaking a law.

In June 2019, Missoula City Police Officer Shaun Loya responded to a call saying Angela Bennett had violated a protection order by going into the Poverello Center. The two talked for about 40 seconds, all of which was recorded on Loya's body camera:

OFFICER LOYA: Angela, talk to me, before you eat, talk to me, okay.

BENNETT: Talk to you about what?

OFFICER LOYA: Well, I got to talk to you about something that someone reported to me, okay.

BENNETT: About what?

OFFICER LOYA: Well, inside the Poverello.

BENNETT: I have not been in that Poverello for three years.

OFFICER LOYA: For three years, okay.

BENNETT: So, I don’t know what the f--- you’re talking about. . . . Three f---ing years. . . . C’mon.

OFFICER LOYA: So, Angela, anything else you want to tell me?

BENNETT: Man, you people are dumb.

OFFICER LOYA: Okay. Nope. Let’s go. Drop your food.

BENNETT: You’re arresting me? For what?

OFFICER LOYA: Temporary order of protection violation.

Bennett was charged with violating a protection order. She also was charged with obstructing a peace officer because she “attempt(ed) to walk away from officers while being questioned.” At the bench trial, the protection order violation charge was dropped.

At the close of the city case, Bennett moved to dismiss the obstruction charge, saying the city had insufficient evidence to justify it. She said Loya didn't notify her that she was being detained or required to remain on scene to answer questions. Missoula’s Municipal Court denied Bennett’s motion because it was “untimely and without merit.”

Bennett appealed this denial to Missoula County’s District Court, which affirmed the municipal court’s decision. Montana’s high court reversed this decision in its ruling, saying Missoula’s district court erred in affirming the municipal court’s denial of Bennett’s motion.

In an opinion delivered by Justice James Jeremiah Shea, the court argues there wasn’t sufficient evidence to justify an obstruction charge.

The majority opinion says Loya didn’t adequately notify Bennett about what exactly he was planning to discuss with her, beyond saying “(it was) about something that someone reported to me” and “well, inside the Poverello.” These statements were too vague and never directly disclosed Bennett’s alleged actions to her.

Loya’s body camera made the evidence in the case undisputed, Shea wrote.

“For a person to knowingly obstruct an officer’s lawful duty, the defendant must be aware that her conduct is highly probable to hinder the performance of that duty,” Shea's opinion reads. Even though Bennett’s language with Loya was coarse, she sufficiently engaged with him and responded to his questions.

“It would be a frightening departure if we were to begin imposing criminal liability on defendants because we found their responses to an officer’s questions lacking in etiquette,” the high court concludes.

In a dissenting opinion delivered by Justice Laurie McKinnon, she argues Bennett likely knew ignoring Loya and leaving the scene would impede the officer's investigative duties.

“Bennett walked away as Officer Loya sought to ask her some questions, hindering Officer Loya’s investigation of the complaint, and criminal liability ensued,” Justice McKinnon’s dissent said. She added the answers Bennett gave didn't do anything to dispel Loya's suspicions about her potentially violating a protection order.

Justice Beth Baker and Justice Jim Rice joined in McKinnon's dissent.

The court ordered Bennett to be acquitted of the obstruction charge.

