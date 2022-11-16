Survey finds higher earners in Missoula still struggle with housing

Even among higher earners in Missoula, a lack of affordable housing remains the top priority issue, according to the 2022 City-County Community Needs Assessment.

The assessment was administered throughout the city and the county from Oct. 10 to 28. It received 617 responses, representing every city neighborhood and outlying area in the county.

The survey is used by city and county staff to allocate state and federal funding opportunities like Community Development Block Grants and the HOME Investment Partnerships Program.

Last year, the community needs assessment received about 800 responses. Presenters of the results Tuesday clarified the methodology used for the survey was not scientific.

The need for affordable housing emerged as the primary issue facing the Missoula community across many different categories examined by the assessment. Likewise, the top two challenges indicated in the survey were a lack of affordable homes to buy and to rent.

The resources survey participants wanted most from local government included rental and down-payment assistance for low- to moderate-income renters and homebuyers. And both the housing development and economic development sections of the assessment called for increased supply of affordable housing.

52% of respondents indicated they were unsatisfied or very unsatisfied with their current housing options. Only 20.6% said they were satisfied or very satisfied with those options. This breakdown proved consistent with the community needs assessments administered during the past two years as well.

Notably, those who are unsatisfied with their housing options include homeowners and higher earners in the Missoula community.

25% of respondents said they make over $98,000 in household income per year. 14% said they make between $65,000 and $81,000.

Only 8% said they make below $28,000 per year.

Likewise, 70% of respondents said they own their home. Just 25% said they rent, and 5% indicated “other” on the survey.

A further demographic breakdown of the results found 66% of respondents live within the city limits and 34% live outside the city limits in the county.

72% said they are employed, 18% said they are retired and 10% indicated another job status.

The largest age group represented was the range between 35 and 44, which accounted for 25% of respondents.

18% said they are aged 25 to 34 and 17% said they are in the 55 to 64 age range.

Beyond the quantitative data from the survey, one respondent also said they would like to see, “some ways to subsidize members of the Missoula community to stay and put down roots. Right now, it feels absolutely impossible.”

“Housing is a right, not a privilege, and certainly not a mere investment vehicle,” said another survey participant. “Let’s make the city of Missoula a model for how to solve the housing crisis permanently. We need to dream bigger and then work together to make that dream real.”

In addition to the housing needs assessed in the survey, respondents also pointed to a need for improved infrastructure and community facilities.

The No. 2 priority behind housing was improving infrastructure. Sidewalks, curbs and gutters, along with wastewater systems emerged as the top infrastructure needs.

The top two community facilities that respondents would like to see included a mental health center and a childcare space.