Survey seeks responses on Missoula music community

An online survey needs responses about the Missoula music community.

The stated goal is to “gauge the impact that performing rights organizations have on the music community in Missoula,” and “conduct a general demographic analysis of the music community.”

It’s anonymous, and open not only to musicians, producers and sound engineers, but venue owners, operators, managers, booking agents or people who are consumers or otherwise unaffiliated.

It’s similar to a demographic survey, said Callie Morris, one of the organizers. There are questions about age group, affiliation with the music community, genres that are represented here; whether your income comes from music, whether there is a livable wage for performers here; thoughts on performing rights organizations and more.

Morris, a founding member of the musicians’ advocacy group the Montana Area Music Association, a nonprofit, said the results can help fill a gap in their work. While Missoula’s known to have lots of musicians, “there’s really no data,” Morris said. Morris is conducting the survey with Olivia Hockenbroch as part of their work for a graduate degree in social work from Walla Walla University here in Missoula.

They hope to have a thousand responses by May 17 (it could be extended). You can take the survey at bit.ly/3aM5g5x.

