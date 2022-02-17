Survey: Western voters expect leaders to care about conservation, climate

Montanans and fellow Rocky Mountain West voters expect their political leaders to take conservation and climate change seriously, according to the latest edition of the State of the Rockies poll.

“We are seeing a perfect storm of threats that are driving higher levels of concern than ever before for the state of our lands and water in the Mountain West,” said Katrina Miller-Stevens, director of the State of the Rockies Project and an associate professor at Colorado College. “Not surprisingly, most voters are aligning behind policies that would help mitigate threats by conserving and protecting more outdoor spaces.”

Voter concern about conservation issues has grown more strident over the years, according to Lori Wiegel of New Bridge Strategy, a Republican polling firm that’s co-led the survey for the past 12 years. The slice of people holding a hopeful view of the future of nature fell from 36% in 2011 to 28% this year. Those with a worried view grew from 61% to 69% in the same time frame.

Climate change was a serious problem to 55% of respondents in 2011. By 2022, that figure rose to 77%. Within that issue, 86% were concerned or very concerned about drought and reduced snowpack. And 82% felt that way about more frequent and severe wildfires.

Perhaps not surprisingly, Montana and Colorado voters expressed the most concern about wildfires, given the neighborhood-destroying December fires each state experienced just before the poll was taken. The issue got a very or somewhat concerned response from 92% of Montanans and 88% of Coloradans.

Only Idaho and Wyoming had fewer than two-thirds of their voters concerned about the future of nature. Idaho posted 60% and Wyoming was the lowest of the Rocky Mountain states with 58%. Montana’s voters fell 68% in the “worried” category.

The biggest drivers for that concern were inadequate water supplies, poorly planned growth and development, pollution of water systems, loss of family farms and ranches, loss of wildlife habitat and climate change. Each of those was considered “extremely serious” by more than half the respondents, and all of them were considered serious by at least three of every four voters.

Worries about water supplies have increased by 30% since the question was first asked in 2011. Likewise, the slice of people worried about climate change has grown from 27% in 2011 to 52% now.

Voters expect their elected representatives to share those concerns, the poll found. When the question was first asked in 2016, 75% of Rocky Mountain voters said water/wildlife/public lands issues were important or very important when considering who to vote for. In 2022, that had grown to 86%. More significantly, the share of voters who thought those issues were the primary factor in their choice rose from 31% to 41%.

Montana was second only to Colorado on that score, with 87% saying they considered a public official’s stance on the environment as an important part of their choice. Other options for voter choice were the economy, health care and education.

And the question cut across the political spectrum. When checked by party affiliation, 76% of Republicans and 96% of Democrats said a public official’s position on conservation issues was an important factor in their choice compared with other issues.

“The numbers are among the highest we’ve ever seen,” said Dave Metz of Fairbank, Maslin, Maullin, Metz and Associates, the Democratic polling firm that pairs with New Bridge on the annual poll. “Voters are watching and these issues are likely to drive their decision-making in the West.”

For example, the Biden Administration’s 30x30 conservation plan proposes protecting 30% of the nation’s land and water assets by 2030. While it has drawn fire from many western county governments and the Republican-dominated Congressional Western Caucus, Rocky Mountain voters appeared more uniformly supportive.

“This distinguishes this part of the country from the rest of nation,” Metz said of the prominence of conservation and environmental issues to Western voters. He added that interest had not changed much in polls before and after the 2020 presidential election, for people of either Democratic or Republican party affiliation.

“When you talk about the grass tops — the partisan organizations and interest groups with more hardened opinions — they tend to be very different from where voter opinion stands,” Metz said.

Conservation issues also mattered across most of the prime demographic voter categories. At least 86% of rural women, under-35-year-olds, people new to the West, sportsmen and moderates all ranked conservation as important compared with other issues in choosing to support an elected official.

The annual poll took place during January. It reached 3,440 registered voters by cell and landline phone calls in eight states: Montana, Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming. The margin of error for the overall poll was plus or minus 2.4%, while individual state results had a margin of 4.8%.

