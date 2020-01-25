MARIAS RIVER — More than 200 people gathered Thursday on a bluff above what most of them know as the Bear River southeast of Shelby.
It’s only coincidental that’s the number of Pikuni Blackfeet believed to have fallen on the flat below at the hands of U.S. Army soldiers 150 years earlier, a massacre that punched a hole in the Blackfoot Nation that’s still mending today.
There was one notable contrast: From the opening prayer of the 26th annual Bear River Commemoration in the Blackfeet language, to a Blackfeet Flag Song, to a string of speakers scheduled and otherwise, right through a veterans gun salute and communal round dance, the usual wind was still and the early afternoon temperature rose above 50 degrees.
That was 80 degrees warmer than on that dark Jan. 23 morning in 1870, when Maj. Eugene Baker’s 2nd U.S. Cavalry from Fort Ellis near Bozeman, along with 50 infantry soldiers from Fort Shaw west of Great Falls, surrounded and opened fire on Heavy Runner’s camp below.
The 2020 event drew busloads of students from Heart Butte, Browning and Cut Bank high schools. It was the best public school turnout yet, said Iva Croff of Blackfeet Community College, who organized this week’s commemoration activities.
"I am so glad that they got to hear about and see our history in this regard, especially our Blackfeet students who go to school in Cut Bank," Croff said afterward. "I believe they will see themselves in a different light now — stronger."
Those who spoke addressed the youth directly.
“Those people didn’t know English as you know it today,” said Carol Murray, Blackfeet Community College provost and historian of her people. “You are an empowered group of young people. You know English, you’re learning the Blackfoot language. Whatever your ancestry is, learn it. That’s what this Baker Massacre ended up to be for me.”
History has obscured what’s said to be the nation’s worst slaughter of Indigenous Americans by government forces, referred to alternately as the Marias Massacre, the Bear River Massacre and the Baker Massacre.
That’s in part due to the reluctance of the survivors and their descendants to mention it.
Murray recalled when she, at age 28, asked her aunt to tell her about it. At first Annie Bull Shoe Calfrobe, born in 1899, refused. She feared if she did and word got out, she would be arrested.
That was in 1978 — 108 years after the massacre.
“How could it be someone could be that afraid?” Murray asked. “What happened in all those years that would instill a fear in an individual that deep?”
Tim “Kink” Davis, chairman of the Blackfeet Tribal Business Council, said he was a freshman in high school on the 100th anniversary of the massacre.
“All through my school years in Browning, I never heard about it in school,” Davis said. “We heard about it at home, but at school it wasn’t in the books. So Vietnam, the My Lai massacre, we learned about that in high school, but it wasn’t until later we started to learn about the Baker Massacre.”
Davis doesn’t like that name. As horrendous as it was, the circumstances of the atrocity were set in motion by many people, white and Indian, from the highest levels of the war department to the cattlemen, miners and homesteaders steadily encroaching on native homelands.
But Baker is singled out, in part because he refused to change course when told that he was set to attack the wrong village — his orders were to hit the camp of Mountain Chief — and perhaps also because he was reported to be roaring drunk.
"That wasn't no man. That was pure evilness," said tribal Business Councilman Rodney Gervais.
But it was a glory-hungry Lt. Gustavus Doane who hurried to launch the first assault.
“He bragged about it, got honored for it,” Davis said.
Now, Davis said, there’s a movement underfoot by the Blackfeet and other tribes who counted Yellowstone as part of their traditional territory to have Mount Doane in Yellowstone National Park renamed First Peoples Mountain. Hayden Valley, named for the geologist and surveyor who christened Mount Doane a year after the Bear River Massacre, would become Buffalo Nations Valley.
Murray didn’t shy away from some of the most shocking stories of the massacre. She told of a mother breastfeeding her newborn in the back of a tepee as soldiers fired away. The mother told her two little girls sitting on their beds to run for shelter.
“When the bullet went through the baby’s head and the mom’s breast and killed them, the older sister grabber her little sister’s hand,” Murray said. “As they went to go out of the tepee, the little girl got shot in the head.”
The questions Murray posed for the young people in the crowd: "Why do you think you could watch your mother, your baby and your baby sister killed and still want to be alive? What would make you run as hard as you could to this river down here, dig back into the ice, and sit there all day, listening to people dying, people running, people happy because they’re killing?”
When the soldiers finally leave as darkness falls, “you have nothing,” Murray said. “All your things, your home, your shoes, your blankets, your coats have been burned in the fire that you listened to all day long. And you want to live.”
She was happy to see all the young people listening to the stories.
“Because whatever that little girl knew she should run for, you’re here today,” she said. “You are here today.”
That fit into the theme of the Bear River Commemoration: 150 years of survival and resilience.
Croff asked students at the community college to write a short essay for the day.
James “J.C.” Watts read his, hurriedly written that morning, explaining he is a “resilient miracle survivor” because he lives in a system “meant to oppress and exterminate our people.”
“I stand to help others fight in a system that has ultimately failed many people, (and) I will continue to rally my people to fight and change these systems that have wronged the world,” he said. “I am a resilient miracle survivor because my people stand with me, and I do not stand alone.”
Remember those words, Croff urged. She can trace her connection quickly back four generations to Heavy Runner himself through his son, Dick Kipp.
Many others in attendance are descendants of the Heavy Runner band. But Croff said even those who aren't will be influenced by those who are.
“Be together as good people," she said. "Kindness doesn’t cost anything, but sometimes the fight can and it can take a lot out of you. But remember you come from people who are strong and resilient, and that’s why we’re all gathered here today.”
Murray made her way to Thursday’s ceremony from Great Falls after returning late Wednesday from Washington, D.C. There she and husband John Murray, the Blackfeet tribal historic preservation officer, joined in arguments Tuesday before a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals against reinstating the last remaining oil and gas lease in the Badger-Two Medicine on the Rocky Mountain Front.
“It became real clear to me in that courthouse day before yesterday that the Blackfoot people better stand up and fight and pray and have good words for those three judges who are going to decide the fate of a place that holds the spirit untouched and as pristine as our ancestors had it back then,” Murray said. “You all need to have Badger-Two Medicine on your mind.”
Like the Badger-Two Medicine, the gathering place above the Marias massacre site is off a Blackfeet Reservation that shrunk dramatically in the last 165 years.
“Today we’re visitors here to this site,” Murray said. “But we don’t have to be visitors to the spirit of the Blackfoot people. That will help you answer that question: Why did that little girl run so hard that day?”