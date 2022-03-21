Suspect accused of making violent threats against Big Sky pleads not guilty, released to parents' custody

A Big Sky High School student accused of threatening school violence pleaded not guilty Monday morning.

Parker A. Abbott, 18, was arraigned in Missoula County District Court on one felony count of intimidation. If found guilty, Abbott faces up to 10 years in state prison and a $50,000 fine.

Abbott was released on Monday afternoon from Missoula's jail as part of a comprehensive release plan developed between his lawyer, Lance Jasper, and the Missoula County Attorney's Office.

He is now on house arrest and is ordered not go onto any Missoula County Public School property.

On Feb. 25, a Big Sky High School school resource officer received information about Abbott's threat, which was made on Instagram and intercepted by the FBI, according to charging documents filed in Missoula County.

Detectives reviewed the Instagram messages, in which Abbott used the handle "adamsrottenflesh." Another person in the chat asked Abbott if he was inspired by mass shooters, to which Abbott allegedly replied, "Yeah, mainly Adam Lanza."

Lanza was the shooter in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in Connecticut, in which 26 people were killed, 20 of whom were children. Abbott exhibited an obsession with Lanza, including purchasing the same shoes Lanza owned, and he was wearing those the day of his arrest, charging documents said.

He also talked in the chat about how he has access to his father's firearm.

In his messages, Abbott allegedly said, "I was so close to going on a rampage" ... "I had all of my dad's guns and stuff and I was f----- ready" ... "I haven't been as open about my homicidal thoughts." In another message, he said, "It's like hell yea ill show u a school shooter hahah." There were also photos of him posing with a firearm.

When interviewed by detectives, Abbott admitted to naming his Instagram handle after the Sandy Hook shooter. He also admitted to typing the concerning messages on Feb. 22, being inspired by Lanza, buying his shoes and posting photos with a semi-automatic firearm on his Instagram account, charging documents said. He denied planning to kill anyone and said he had never taken the gun outside of his house or pointed it at anyone.

Abbott's next court appearance is scheduled for May 5.

