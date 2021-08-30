Suspect apprehended in Missoula police chase

Missoula police were involved Monday morning in a pursuit for a male suspect in a violent crime.

Law enforcement was notified of an in-progress violent crime around 7:10 a.m. When police arrived, the suspect had left the scene, a Monday Facebook post from the Missoula Police Department said. Shortly after, police found the suspect driving.

When a traffic stop was initiated, the driver fled in the vehicle. The pursuit went through Missoula and continued southbound on U.S. Highway 93 — multiple agencies assisted Missoula police in the chase. The pursuit ended in Lolo, where the suspect was taken into custody around 8:45 a.m.

There is no threat to public safety at this time. More details will be provided when they become available, the post said.

