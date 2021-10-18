 Skip to main content
Suspect arrested after Missoula hit and run leaves 1 dead
Bradley D. Nagel, 53.

Missoula police responded to a hit and run on Saturday evening near WinCo Foods in Missoula that left one woman dead.

The call came in at 8:44 p.m., Missoula police spokeswoman Lydia Arnold said. On scene at the WinCo Foods parking lot, on South Reserve Street, it became apparent it was a domestic-related incident, she added.

The suspect, Bradley D. Nagel, 53, was arrested without incident and is held at the Missoula jail. His charges include deliberate homicide, partner or family assault and a DUI, Arnold said. The victim is believed to be Nagel's girlfriend, the preliminary investigation shows. 

Emergency medical services were on scene and medical aid was provided. The victim was transported to Providence St. Patrick Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

"The Missoula Police Department expresses our deepest sympathies to the family of the victim," a statement from the police department said. 

Officers spoke with witnesses and reviewed video surveillance, Arnold said. The case is being investigated by Missoula police detectives.

