Suspect arrested after Missoula hit and run leaves one dead

Missoula police responded to a hit and run on Saturday evening near WinCo Foods in Missoula that left one woman dead.

The call came in at about 8:44 p.m. on Saturday evening, Missoula police spokeswoman Lydia Arnold said. On scene at the WinCo Foods parking lot, on South Reserve Street, it became apparent it was a domestic violence-related incident.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The suspect, Bradley D. Nagel, 53, was arrested without incident and is being held at the Missoula jail. His charges include deliberate homicide, partner or family assault and a DUI, Arnold said.

Emergency medical services were on scene and medical aid was provided. The victim was transported to Providence St. Patrick Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

On scene officers spoke with witnesses and reviewed video surveillance, Arnold said. Nagel was arrested without incident. The case is being investigated by Missoula police detectives.

This story will be updated.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 3 Angry 2

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.