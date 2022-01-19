Suspect arrested following chase in Whitefish area

A wanted suspect led Montana law enforcement on a chase around the Whitefish area Tuesday evening.

Around 9 p.m., Flathead County Sheriff's deputies attempted to stop Christopher Lakey during a traffic stop on Half Moon Road, a news release from the Whitefish Police Department said.

Lakey was wanted for a violation of a federal hold on a burglary charge, Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino said.

Lakey fled and a pursuit ensued. It eventually reached Edgewood Place in Whitefish city limits. Whitefish police responded and were able to deploy spike strips.

The suspect's car was able to keep traveling for a short while after, but eventually came to a stop on Wisconsin Avenue. Lakey then fled on foot.

Police, deputies, Montana Highway Patrol, the Northwest Regional SWAT team and Two Bear Air searched the residential area around Wisconsin Avenue.

Lakey was located and arrested Wednesday morning after officials received a suspicious person report. He was transported to the Flathead County Detention Center with charges pending.

