editor's pick alert top story

Suspect arrested in Libby campground homicide

A man is in custody following a shooting at a campground near Libby on Saturday afternoon. 

Around 2:47 p.m. on Saturday, Lincoln County Sheriff's deputies responded to a shooting at the Alexander Creek Campground just north of Libby.

When they arrived, officials found a deceased man and a woman who had sustained multiple gun shot wounds, a press release from the sheriff's office stated. 

Medical aid was given to the woman. She was transported via Life Flight to a nearby hospital. 

A search was launched for the suspect. Using witness and victim statements, deputies located and arrested Garry D. Seaman Sunday morning around 10 a.m. near his house in Flathead County. 

The condition of the female victim wasn't provided in the press release. 

