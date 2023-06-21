More accusations emerged in an alleged sex trafficking scheme as local officials work to untangle what apparently is a larger, international trafficking web with ties to Missoula.

Last week, a felony attempted sex trafficking charge was filed against a third suspect, identified in court documents as Hui Wang, 55. In May, Yanbin Bao, 52, and Richard R. Bushey, 64, were each charged with a slate of felony human trafficking charges after Missoula sheriff deputies raided their massage parlor business near Blue Mountain Road.

Nearly a month later, Bao and Bushey have not entered pleas to the charges — their arraignment dates have been postponed several times because of court delays. Both are out of custody, having posted bond.

On May 29, a witness called 911 and deputies met her at Soul Massage, located on Highway 93 South near Blue Mountain Road. At Soul Massage deputies found a dirty parlor that looked like someone was living in it, according to charging documents. A witness told investigators there were two other women working there, and roughly seven to 11 male customers stopped by the business on a daily basis.

Soul Massage’s business listing on Google says it’s temporarily closed, and a phone call to its number online shortly after charges were filed was met with a full voicemail inbox message.

Affidavits for Bao and Bushey allege employees at the massage business were forced to perform sexual acts at the parlor. Investigators believe it’s likely the case is part of a larger, international trafficking operation with connections to other U.S. states.

On May 30, the day after Bushey and Bao were arrested, the affidavit in Wang’s case alleges the property owner was cleaning up the building when he was approached by a woman driving a maroon Mazda with a New York license plate.

She asked the owner about taking over the lease on the parlor business for more money, according to charging documents. The driver was identified by authorities as Wang. A detective learned Wang had a “felony full extradition warrant for ‘impersonation of a licensed professional’ and ‘advertisement online offering sexual services along with illegal massages and conducting outcalls to different locations,’” the affidavit stated. Wang was arrested on the warrant.

Authorities contacted the owner of the land at 5000 Highway 93 South.

“(The property manager) indicated that he has rented the property to many tenants of Asian origin and they often cycle through tenants every few years,” the affidavit in Wang’s case stated.

The original witness at Soul Massage confirmed Wang worked alongside her at the parlor. Wang’s affidavit noted law enforcement thinks there are multiple unknown co-conspirators at large. Wang is at the Missoula jail on a $150,000 bond.

Wang briefly appeared in court Wednesday afternoon, and will appear again on Thursday with a Mandarin interpreter.