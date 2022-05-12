Suspect at large in Polson-area homicide

Lake County Sheriff's deputies found the body of a woman on Wednesday near Polson on the east shore of Flathead Lake, launching a homicide investigation for authorities.

The deceased, Rozlyn Bluemel, 22, was found by authorities near the initial search area. The suspect, Tyler Uhrich, 20, is still at large.

On Tuesday, law enforcement responded to a report of a domestic disturbance around 9:30 p.m., according to a press release from Lake County Sheriff Don Bell.

Searchers found the body in a tribal wilderness area close to Polson.

Witnesses said a man and woman, identified as Uhrich and Bluemel, were arguing and a gunshot was heard. Two Bear Air's helicopter assisted in search efforts and also couldn't find the two, Bell said. The search spanned all Tuesday night and into the morning.

A child shared by the couple was found in car near where the disturbance was reported. Both Uhrich and Bluemel are Polson residents.

Bell says on Wednesday, Bluemel's body was found not too far from the initial search area.

Uhrich is believed to have fled on foot. Bell says Uhrich is at large and is a suspect in the homicide investigation of Bluemel.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact the Lake County Sheriff's Office or your local law enforcement agency.

