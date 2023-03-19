One armed robbery suspect was killed by law enforcement after wounding a hostage during a standoff in St. Regis on Saturday, according to the Mineral County Sheriff’s Department.

The suspects were involved in an armed robbery at the 76 Gas Station in Osborn, Idaho earlier Saturday morning, according to the Shoshone County Sheriff’s Department. Idaho deputies chased the suspect man and woman to the Montana-Idaho border, where officers from Mineral and Sanders counties and the Montana Highway Patrol got involved.

Witnesses reported seeing two individuals walking away from the suspect car near the St. Regis Travel Center. The Sheriff’s Department made public announcements for residents to lock their doors and shelter in place while the situation developed midday Saturday.

Officers found one of the suspects and arrested that person without incident. But the second suspect took a hostage and shot that person when officers arrived on the scene, according to the Mineral County Sheriff’s release.

“Law enforcement then engaged the suspect and the suspect succumbed to his injuries,” the release stated. The hostage was taken to a Missoula hospital for treatment. No officers were injured in the encounter.

Witnesses reported two additional people were in the silver-colored Hyundai Sonata during the robbery in Idaho. The Hyundai was later determined to have been stolen in Seattle. The two passengers were arrested near St. Regis and jailed on unrelated charges, according to Mineral County Sheriff Ryan Funke.

"All suspects are accounted for and the investigation has been turned over to the Montana Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation," Montana Highway Patrol Sgt. Jay Nelson reported on Saturday afternoon.