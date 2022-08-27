Suspect dead in shooting by Missoula smokejumper center

A robbery suspect died Saturday morning following a shooting encounter with Missoula law enforcement near the Missoula Smokejumper Center.

According to Missoula Police Department spokesperson Lydia Arnold, the incident was an "officer-involved shooting," but there was no clarification about who fired the fatal shot. Missoula police responded to several robbery calls in city limits, according to Arnold, although it was not specified where those robberies occurred or how the suspect was related.

The suspect was located by Missoula Sheriff’s deputies just after 11:30 a.m. on Saturday at the 5700 block of West Broadway, west of Missoula Montana Airport.

Several agencies responded to the scene, including Missoula Police, Bureau of Land Management, Forest Service Law Enforcement, Missoula airport police, Ravalli County Sheriff and Montana Highway Patrol.

Arnold did not specify if the suspect fired at officers or was armed, and did not state what agency the involved officer belonged to.

A request for clarification of these questions was referred to the Montana Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation, which did not answer a phone call on Saturday afternoon.

“Currently, the Missoula Police Department and all agencies involved are fully cooperating with the Division of Criminal Investigation," Arnold stated in the press release. "Limited information can be disclosed at this time to allow for their investigation to proceed impartially.”

Missoula police policy stipulates any personnel directly involved in an officer-involved shooting resulting in death is placed on administrative leave.