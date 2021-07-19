Suspect identified by Missoula police in Pleasant View arsons

Missoula police have identified a juvenile suspect in connection with the string of Pleasant View arsons reported last week.

As of Monday morning charges are still pending, said Missoula police spokeswoman Lydia Arnold.

Last week, a handful of Pleasant View-area residents reported fences and lawns being scorched in the middle of the day.

Police and fire investigations are still in progress, Arnold said. If you have information regarding the incidents, please contact the Missoula Fire Department at 406-552-6210.

