Suspect in custody following Whitefish shooting

A man is in custody following a shots-fired incident on May 14 in Whitefish that left one person injured.

Wilson D. Huyser, 33, from Rollins, was arrested on Monday, according to a press release from the Whitefish Police Department.

On May 14, Whitefish police received a report of gunshots around 11 p.m. in an alleyway next to a parking garage. Officers arrived and spoke with witnesses and reviewed surveillance video footage.

They learned several gunshots came from a car exiting the parking garage. The bullets hit a nearby brick structure. Fragments from one of the rounds struck a person standing nearby in the alley, the press release read.

The victim was transported to Logan Health North hospital for treatment. Their current condition was not included in the press release.

Huyser fled the scene. Whitefish police and the Lake County Sheriff's Office responded to his house. Huyser told law enforcement he was in Whitefish that evening, and a search of his car returned two handguns and a spent shell casing.

Whitefish police submitted their investigation findings to the Flathead County Attorney's Office for review. A warrant for Huyser's arrest was served on Monday.

He's in custody at the Flathead County Detention Center on a $75,000 bond. If convicted, he faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in state prison and a possible $50,000 fine.

According to the Flathead jail roster, Huyser is charged with criminal endangerment. The investigation is ongoing.

