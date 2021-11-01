Suspect pleads not guilty in WinCo fatal hit and run

A Missoula man accused of running over and killing his partner in the WinCo parking lot in October pleaded not guilty to charges Monday morning.

Bradley D. Nagel, 53, was arraigned in Missoula County District Court on one count of deliberate homicide, a felony. He is also charged with one count of driving without insurance and one count of a third DUI offense, both misdemeanors.

A deliberate homicide charge is punishable by up to life in prison.

Missoula dispatch received several calls of a vehicle versus pedestrian hit-and-run collision in the parking lot of the Missoula WinCo Foods on South Reserve Street around 8:45 p.m. on Oct. 16, according to charging documents.

When officers arrived on scene, people were administering CPR to the victim, Lucille Synek. She had sustained multiple crushing injuries to her body, according to charging documents. She was transported to Providence St. Patrick Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Surveillance footage showed Synek standing in front of Nagel’s truck and getting pushed to the side when Nagel drove forward.

She then fell to the ground as the truck accelerated, landing underneath between the front and rear driver’s side tires, footage showed. Nagel stopped briefly before accelerating and driving over her with his rear tire, charging documents said. When detectives were later reviewing the same footage, they noticed Nagel stopped his truck for about one and a half seconds while Synek was on the ground, then drove over her head and shoulder.

He then got out of the car, stood over her body, and shortly after got back in the truck, charging documents said. He moved it into a parking spot. Bystanders started helping Synek and Nagel later got out to check on her again.

Nagel is held on $1 million bond at the Missoula County Detention Facility. At Monday’s arraignment, Nagel’s attorney, Bryan Tipp, requested bail modification, saying Nagel's bail is “unwarrantedly high.”

A bail hearing is set for Nov. 9 at 1:30 p.m. in Missoula County District Court.

