Suspect still at large in Polson-area homicide

Law enforcement is still searching for a murder suspect after a woman's body was found on Wednesday near Polson.

Tyler Uhrich, 20, is wanted by authorities after Rozlyn Bluemel, 22, was found dead in a tribal wilderness area on the east short of Flathead Lake by Polson.

Uhrich was still at large as of Friday afternoon. He is 6 feet and 4 inches tall and weighs about 220 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes. He might be wearing a red T-shirt or coat, according to a press release from Lake County.

On Tuesday, Lake County Sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a domestic disturbance around 9:30 p.m., according to Lake County Sheriff Don Bell.

Witnesses said a man and woman, identified as Uhrich and Bluemel, were arguing and a gunshot was heard. Two Bear Air's helicopter assisted in search efforts but couldn't find the two, Bell said. The search spanned all Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning.

A child shared by the couple was found in a car near where the disturbance was reported. Both Uhrich and Bluemel are Polson residents.

Bell says on Wednesday, Bluemel's body was found not too far from the initial search area.

Uhrich is believed to have fled on foot. Bell says he is a suspect in the homicide investigation of Bluemel.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact the Lake County Sheriff's Office or your local law enforcement agency.

