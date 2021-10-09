Suspect surrenders after shots fired in Florence area

Missoulian
A man suspected of firing shots near Florence turned himself in to authorities early Saturday, according to a Facebook post by the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies responded to a report of shots fired in the Upper Woodchuck area around 6 p.m. Friday.
That included a special response team, as the suspect was "armed and dangerous,” the post said. No injuries occurred before he surrendered. The post said the area is clear and accessible to the public now.
