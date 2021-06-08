 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Suspect taken into custody for Tuesday robbery at Stockman Bank
0 Comments
editor's pick alert

Suspect taken into custody for Tuesday robbery at Stockman Bank

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
122117-mis-nws-stockman-01 (copy) (copy)

People gather in the main entrance of the Stockman Bank at the corner of Orange and West Broadway streets during an open house in 2017.

 Tom Bauer

Missoula police are investigating a reported robbery at Stockman Bank on West Broadway.

The call came in at 12:25 p.m. on Tuesday, Missoula Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold said. As of about 2 p.m., the suspect was taken into custody.

There are no other outstanding suspects and no reported injuries, Arnold said. 

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

Missoulian photographers share their favorite photos.
0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Arlee couple utilizes grant to start 'u-pick' raspberry farm

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News