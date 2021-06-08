Suspect taken into custody for Tuesday robbery at Stockman Bank

Missoula police are investigating a reported robbery at Stockman Bank on West Broadway.
The call came in at 12:25 p.m. on Tuesday, Missoula Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold said. As of about 2 p.m., the suspect was taken into custody.
There are no other outstanding suspects and no reported injuries, Arnold said.
The investigation is ongoing at this time.
Zoe Buchli
Crime and courts reporter
