Marvin Seastrunk wants to be heard.
The 18-year-old's name may be unfamiliar but the story is well-known locally.
Seastrunk was sentenced on Tuesday for an incident at Big Sky High School in March, when he fled the school grounds from a youth probation officer and police in his car, tossed away a gun as he drove, and crashed into another vehicle on a dealership lot not far away.
Law enforcement was drawn to the school that day to investigate a photo of Seastrunk with a large amount of money and a gun. Seastrunk, who was 17 at the time of the incident, says that photo doesn't fit in the whole frame of who he is, and who he wants to be.
While Seastrunk's name has been previously unreported, he contacted the Missoulian on Tuesday after his sentencing to share more about the events that day and how he plans to progress.
"I know I might have done some crimes, I might have gotten into trouble, but I'm no criminal, I'm no thug, I'm no gangster," he said. "I know I'm going to have to make smarter choices in life. It's something I'm going to have to get used to."
Seastrunk is originally from Oakland, but moved to Missoula years ago. He now lives here with his mother and 13-year-old sister, for whom he provides. He has a secure job cleaning new construction projects, and has decided to take a gap year before heading for college next year so he can pay off the $8,000 in restitution ordered by a judge on Tuesday.
Judge Karen Townsend sentenced Seastrunk to youth probation until he is 21. Additionally, she stayed a five-year commitment to the Department of Corrections, for adults, that will be activated if he violates the terms of his youth probation.
With no jail time and people relying on him, Seastrunk said he knows he must hold himself accountable — his probation officer will surely be a guiding force in that, he said.
"I'm so happy today I got probation," he said. "I can be productive on the outside. I can't do anything in (prison.)"
He pleaded guilty in court and admitted to the Missoulian all the charges leveled against him except one: specifically, and arguably the most notable part of the ordeal, the allegation that he drove directly at the school resource officer blocking his exit from the parking lot. The officer, Jeff Lloyd, fired his weapon five times at Seastrunk's car.
Seastrunk contends he did not drive directly at Lloyd. When asked to draw the scene out, he doodled his car driving straight past the officer, who shot out his passenger and rear side windows, but not the front.
There is no video evidence, including body-cam footage or surveillance video from the school grounds, that Seastrunk drove directly at Lloyd, according to police spokesman Sgt. Travis Welsh. The police department, however, maintains Lloyd's account.
The Montana Division of Criminal Investigation reviewed the officer-involved shooting and subsequently cleared Lloyd of any use-of-force infractions. He has since returned to full active duty and will return to Big Sky High School in his resource officer position, Welsh said Tuesday.
Seastrunk knows his side might not weigh the same in the public's eye.
"In their eyes, I'm a criminal versus a cop, so whose word are they going to take?" he asked.
Seastrunk doesn't deny he had drugs and a gun, or that he tossed the gun when he was trying to get as far from the school as he could. He said he's just looking forward to a second chance.
Trevely Mormon, owner of Pristine Quality Cleaning, thinks he deserves it.
"I can happily say yes, he works for me and yes, he's accountable for his actions," she told the Missoulian. "I believe he is wanting to pay back his community in any way necessary. I really do believe he's going to have a good life."
Judge Townsend on Tuesday took a stern tone with the teenager to punctuate the seriousness of ending an ongoing marijuana habit. If he tests positive for a higher pot use than his baseline test, that violation, for example, would activate the adult DOC sentence.
Seastrunk said the totality of the Big Sky High School incident, the route through the courts and his sentence have opened his perspective.
"Since this happened, I noticed I needed to get a couple priorities straight," he said. "I've got better things to do in life rather than ride around and smoke weed all day."
Moreover, he wants to be a part of the community, not an outsider. And for Seastrunk, talking about the incident to those who will listen seems like a good place to start.
"There are people whose parents don't like me anymore because of that, which is fine. But if you don't want to hear my side of the story, I don't need you to," he said. "I just want the community to know there's no reason to be scared of me. I'm a lover, not a fighter."