A homicide investigation is underway after a 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of killing an older woman over the weekend in Missoula, according to police.

Around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Missoula police went to the 500 block of South Avenue West after a man called 911 reporting his mother was unconscious in her house.

"Officers responded and recognized suspicious circumstances regarding a 68-year-old female who was deceased inside of the home," the press release stated.

After detectives gathered initial information and interviews, the 21-year-old was arrested. He's facing pending charges of deliberate homicide and tampering with physical evidence, both felonies.

This story will be updated.