Sussex School seventh graders create public art for 35th annual day of service

Rather than sitting in the classroom on Tuesday, students from Sussex School scattered across the Missoula community, taking advantage of the warm spring weather, to complete acts of service for their annual Ecothon.

While all students participated in projects, the seventh graders had a slightly different undertaking, which was equal parts restoration and public art. The crop of students painted the large turtles in the wading pool at Sacajawea Park in partnership with Missoula Parks and Recreation.

“In all of Missoula, we just need more color,” said Keira Kujawa, a seventh-grade student at Sussex.

The group of students painted the five large turtles colors of the sky throughout the day from sunrise to sunset. They were led by Sussex art teacher Janaina Vieira-Marques, who specializes in public art.

Their project is meant to represent the landscape and acknowledge the community's connection to Big Sky County, Vieira-Marques said.

“Sussex has been doing that for 35 years now through the Ecothon," Vieira-Marques said. "We’re just excited to do something for the community.”

Students gathered in different groups to paint their turtles and played in the sun while waiting for the first coats to dry before taking off the tape. One turtle displayed striking shades of orange and red, while another across the pond had more subtle shades of blues and purples representing dusk.

To mimic the sky, students moved borders of painter's tape ever so slightly each time they changed colors, so the shades appeared to fade into one another.

“You have to be — especially when you’re painting — really careful because it gets everywhere,” Kujawa said. “Art is just so creative. You can be so creative and don’t stay in the lines but then you sometimes need to stay in the lines. It’s like a balance between being creative and staying out of the box and staying in the lines.”

They painted the heads and legs of the turtles brown to represent the earth.

Overall, the turtles added a nice pop of color to the previously dull pool.

“Usually if these turtles were painted they’d just be like a rust color, or like this gray,” said Gab Wium, who pointed to the concrete floor.

Sussex kindergartners started the day with a neighborhood clean-up surrounding their school, while first- and second-grade students helped out with projects at Free Cycles. Third- and fourth-grade students spent much of the day with Missoula Parks and Recreation doing cleanup and yard work at Playfair Park.

Over at the Moon Randolph Homestead, fifth-grade students helped with land restoration projects, spread mulch and improved picnic tables. Sixth- and eighth-grade students went to the MPG Ranch and planted seeds native to the area.

“We are proud that our students have upheld this tradition for so many years,” said Sussex’s Head of School Joellen Shannon. “One of the core values of our school is for our students to experience the value of community participation by being active and engaged citizens. They take away a lot of important learnings from the day and it is our hope that they leave our community just a little bit better.”

