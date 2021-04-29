Sustainable construction students at Missoula College see good job prospects

A degree in Missoula College's sustainable building technology program will give students the skills to pursue a wide variety of job options that suit their personal preferences, according to director John Freer.

“This program is an incredible opportunity to prepare for a lifelong career,” he said. “And we try to make sure our students know that there is so much more to this than just pounding nails all day. If they have the desire and the aptitude, there is no limit to where they can go, from opportunities in dozens of specialty trades, management or even owning their own company.”

And Freer's students agree with him.

The senior class that's about to graduate out of the program on Saturday has spent the last few years building several energy-efficient modular homes from the ground up. They don't do electrical or plumbing work, but they had to work out pretty much everything else about constructing a 2,500-square-foot home.

The homes are now sitting at the college's west campus near Fort Missoula.

"We learned the whole building process from start to finish," explained student Katie Peterson. "It was definitely a learning experience. I started the program without any construction experience and there was a range of different skill levels with everyone."