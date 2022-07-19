SW Montana fires rage Tuesday, amass more acreage

Fires in southwest Montana radically expanded on Tuesday, continuing to send plumes of smoke into the air and threatening dry forests.

The Moose Fire, burning 22 miles south of Lost Trail Pass and the Montana-Idaho state line, grew from 1,000 to more than 12,000 acres burned between Monday and Tuesday. The Hog Trough Fire in the Bitterroot National Forest grew from about three acres to 300. The Lolo National Forest moved its fire danger level to high.

Near North Fork, Idaho, the Moose Fire is burning along both sides of the Salmon River and the Salmon River Road, according to an update from the Salmon-Challis National Forest.

Extreme fire behavior occurred on Monday, and was expected to continue through Tuesday. It remains at 0% contained, the update stated.

Firefighters are worried about the fire’s movement, and potential for the flames to reach the Highway 93 corridor. Officials are asking people to avoid the area.

There are 190 personnel on scene.

Not too far south of Missoula County, the Hog Trough Fire is burning 17 miles east of Hamilton. As of Tuesday, it’s burning in the Sapphire Wilderness Study Area about five miles east of the Black Bear Campground and seven miles southwest of Skalkaho Falls, a press release from the Bitterroot National Forest stated.

No structures are at risk, but an area closure is being developed for both the Bitterroot and Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forests.

Monday’s fire growth was largely to the east (away from Hamilton). It was driven by 50-mph winds swooping over the fire area. Winds were so strong that a window was blown out of the Gird Point Fire Lookout, according to the release.

The flames are active in an area inundated with dead standing trees and downed timber, which presents a significant safety risk to firefighters.

High temperatures and lack of significant rainfall prompted the Lolo National Forest to set its fire danger level to high on Tuesday. Hot conditions and rapidly drying fuel moisture levels have left grass and vegetation incredibly dry and susceptible to burning. Fire danger on the Bitterroot National Forest is also set at high.

To date this year, firefighters have responded to 18 fires total on the Lolo National Forest, a press release from the Lolo National Forest stated. Sixteen have been human-caused, while two started from lightning.