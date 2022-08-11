Swan Lake Huckleberry Festival celebrates 41st year

The Swan Lake Huckleberry Festival will take place on Saturday, Aug. 13 at the Swan Lake Day Park. The park is near mile market 72 on Montana Highway 83.

Admission is free.

The event will open with a huckleberry pancake breakfast served from 8-11 a.m. The remainder of the day's activities will begin at 9 a.m. and continue until 4 p.m.

The arts and crafts fair will feature more than 50 booths where artists and craftsmen will feature their Montana-made works. Food trucks and vendors will provide a wide variety of food and drink. Traditional huckleberry pies, pastries, candy and ice cream will be available to enjoy.

Live music will accompany the event. The band Silverado will play throughout the day.

Other scheduled events will include baking contests, silent auctions, raffles, kids' games and an afternoon beer and wine garden.

The Swan Lake Huckleberry Festival is sponsored by the Swan Lake Chamber of Commerce and Community Club.