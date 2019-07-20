The Missoula Police Department said Saturday a swastika spray painted on the side of a downtown Missoula building was an isolated incident.
The swastika was visible Saturday morning alongside other graffiti on a building along Railroad Street near the XXXXs, which sees significant foot traffic as people head to the farmers markets.
Police said the building manager and owner worked quickly to cover the symbol the same morning. Although police had no suspects Saturday, law enforcement believes the incident was isolated and did not pose pose a safety concern, noting the graffiti of genitalia that appeared alongside it.