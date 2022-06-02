SWAT deployed to Missoula home

Missoula Police have deployed a SWAT team to Black Pine Trail about 8:15 a.m. Thursday morning for a person barricaded in a house.

The incident started Wednesday evening but involves only one person and is not a hostage situation, according to Missoula Police spokeswoman Lydia Arnold.

Police officers in body armor with a heavy vehicle were deployed around the home Wednesday morning, attempting to talk with the person via loudspeaker.

"The subject is contained within the perimeter and the threat is contained within the perimeter," Arnold said in a press release Thursday morning. People are asked to avoid the area.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.