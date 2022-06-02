 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SWAT deployed to Missoula home

Missoula Police officer deploy around a house on Black Pine Trail Thursday morning to deal with a person barricaded in the home.

Missoula Police have deployed a SWAT team to Black Pine Trail about 8:15 a.m. Thursday morning for a person barricaded in a house.

The incident started Wednesday evening but involves only one person and is not a hostage situation, according to Missoula Police spokeswoman Lydia Arnold. 

Police officers in body armor with a heavy vehicle were deployed around the home Wednesday morning, attempting to talk with the person via loudspeaker. 

"The subject is contained within the perimeter and the threat is contained within the perimeter," Arnold said in a press release Thursday morning. People are asked to avoid the area.

