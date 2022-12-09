 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SWAT standoff near Swan Lake ends in arrests

A multi-agency law enforcement pursuit on Wednesday in Lake County ended in two people's arrests. 

Just after 7:30 a.m. Flathead and Lake county authorities got information on the whereabouts of Anthony Trebas, who had felony warrants out for alleged intimidation and violation of release conditions, according to Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino. 

Heino said law enforcement tried to stop the suspect vehicle at 9 a.m., but the car turned into a driveway off Highway 83 near Swan Lake. Trebas allegedly didn't heed deputies' commands to exit the car, and Heino said officers had information about the possibility of a gun in the car. 

The Northwest Regional SWAT team was dispatched. After two hours of negotiations, Trebas and a passenger, Kadence Trebas, were arrested. The Flathead Sheriff's Office is still investigating. 

