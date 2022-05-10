SWAT team arrests Kalispell man

Kalispell law enforcement pulled together a regional SWAT team to arrest a man suspected of attacking his partner on Tuesday.
Kalispell resident Aaron McGarry, 34, was wanted on warrants for felony criminal endangerment and partner or family member assault/strangulation as well as a parole violation when Kalispell police got word he was at a Liberty Street apartment.
A Kalispell Police Special Response Team, backed up by SWAT members from Whitefish police, Polson police and Flathead County Sheriff's Office along with a crew from Two Bear Air convened to arrest McGarry. A crisis negotiator was able to convince McGarry to surrender without incident, according to a press release from the Kalispell Police Department.
McGarry is being held at the Flathead County Detention Center.