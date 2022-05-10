 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick alert top story

SWAT team arrests Kalispell man

  • 0

Kalispell law enforcement pulled together a regional SWAT team to arrest a man suspected of attacking his partner on Tuesday.

Kalispell resident Aaron McGarry, 34, was wanted on warrants for felony criminal endangerment and partner or family member assault/strangulation as well as a parole violation when Kalispell police got word he was at a Liberty Street apartment. 

A Kalispell Police Special Response Team, backed up by SWAT members from Whitefish police, Polson police and Flathead County Sheriff's Office along with a crew from Two Bear Air convened to arrest McGarry. A crisis negotiator was able to convince McGarry to surrender without incident, according to a press release from the Kalispell Police Department.

McGarry is being held at the Flathead County Detention Center.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

War in Ukraine: Civilians areas targeted by Russian missiles

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News