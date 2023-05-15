Temperatures as high as the low 90s are set to bake western Montana by the upcoming weekend — but only minimal flooding is forecast as the warm weather continues to melt the winter's snow.

In Missoula, temperatures this week were forecast on Monday morning to range from the upper 70s to mid-80s, according to the National Weather Service. The agency predicted on Monday that Missoula would reach 93 degrees on Saturday and 87 degrees Sunday, with overnight lows in the 50s all week and weekend. Thunderstorms and some rain are likely during the week before a forecasted sunny weekend.

On Monday morning, the Clark Fork River near East Missoula was running at 7.21 feet — slightly above the "action stage" of 7 feet but below minor flood stage at 7.5 feet. The National Weather Service predicted the river would swell to 8.82 feet, squarely within minor flood stage, by midday Thursday and would remain in flood stage through the weekend.

The National Weather Service's long-term projections on Monday anticipated that the Clark Fork in Missoula is almost certain to remain in flood stage — albeit barely in minor flood stage — through next week. There was only a predicted 5–10% chance the river would top 10 feet, which is still a foot short of moderate flood stage. By May 28, there's less than a 50% chance the river will be flooding, the agency predicted.

Hamilton's daily temps were forecast to be only a couple degrees colder than Missoula's, with overnight lows around 50 this week and highs in the upper 70s. Saturday could reach 91 in Hamilton; Sunday was forecast to be 85. Some rain and storms were forecast for this week before a clear weekend.

On Monday morning, the Bitterroot River at Bell Crossing near Victor was running at 9.38 feet — short of action stage at 11 feet and minor flood stage at 11.5 feet. But the river was predicted to rise to 10.95 feet by late Thursday and remain around that level through the weekend.

There's only a 5–10% chance the river will rise higher than forecast and hit flood stage this week, the National Weather Service predicted Monday. But there's up to a 25% chance it will hit minor flood stage next week before dropping off after May 28.

In Kalispell, daily highs this week were forecast on Monday to be in the mid- to upper 70s before hitting 81 on Friday, 85 Saturday and 84 Sunday. Lows were projected to be in the low to mid-50s. Rain and storms were forecast for Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday night, amid an otherwise sunny week and weekend.

On Monday morning, the Flathead River at Columbia Falls was running at 9.91 feet — well short of action stage at 12.5 feet and minor flood stage at 13 feet. The river was projected to gradually rise throughout the week and weekend to about 11.62 feet on Monday, May 22. The National Weather Service gave the river a 16% chance of surpassing action stage this weekend and early next week, and a 9% chance of reaching minor flood stage.