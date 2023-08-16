Concerns linger over a large subdivision in Missoula’s Sx͏ʷtpqyen neighborhood following the Missoula Consolidated Planning Board’s unanimous vote to recommend approval of the project Tuesday night.

Icon Apartment Homes at Dougherty Ranch would contain 614 units divided among 101 lots located on 44 acres near Hellgate Elementary School. While most agree on the need for more housing in the area, local leaders and Planning Board members alike questioned how it might affect the school's capacity, the nearby airport and local housing market pressures with the project from Bozeman developer Braxton Development LLC.

One of the problems foreseen is the school impact from the 614 units that could be added to the district. According to Dave DeGrandpre, the city’s planning supervisor, 1,000 homes are already planned for the area around Hellgate Elementary. DeGrandpre said this issue is still being investigated.

“I think the school districts probably do anticipate some growing pains if these projects are developed,” he said, “and ultimately kids move into the district.”

Icon Apartment Homes would be constructed over the next nine years in two phases, according to DeGrandpre. All the residential units would be marketed as rental properties.

But another objection to the complex comes from the Missoula County Airport Authority, which stated, “Icon Apartments is in close proximity to the flight path of runway 12/30 at the Missoula Montana Airport.”

Representatives of the airport cited noise impacts, safety issues, electronic interference and wildlife interactions as potential reasons not to approve Icon Apartments. In addition to the residential portion of the project, a small commercial section would also be included.

Planning Board Member Dave Loomis was among critics of the proposal Tuesday, although he and his colleagues eventually voted in favor of Icon Apartments. Despite presentations from the developer and his representative highlighting unique components of the development like a large clubhouse with work-from-home spaces and “woonerf” roads inspired by international community-friendly designs, Loomis said Icon Apartment Homes seems like “just another apartment complex.”

Others on the board wondered whether the luxury amenities reported to be included in the apartments would drive prices above the range that’s most needed by Missoulians. The clubhouse area is expected to include a pool, hot tubs and lawn games, in addition to high-end finishes in each unit.

But Joe Dehnert with developer representative IMEG insisted: “I see them (Icon Apartments) filling a much-needed gap for the city of Missoula.”